Puyallup, WA

Puyallup city council race narrows to two distinct candidates

By Josephine Peterson
Tacoma News Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePuyallup has selected the two final candidates in the District 2 City Council race who address similar issues with different stances. Dennis King Jr. received 51.7 percent of the vote, beating out Joe Colombo with 30.7 percent and Davida Sharpe-Haygood with 17.5 percent, according to Wednesday’s count of ballots by the Pierce County Auditor’s Office. Only the top two candidates will be on the November ballot.

