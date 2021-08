One year ago, NBA G League Ignite began to physically gather in Walnut Creek, California, forming a first-of-its-kind team and program to prepare top prospects for the NBA. A group of five top young talents were paired with veterans to form a team that’d begin scrimmaging for the first time just a few weeks later – unsure of a season at-hand amidst the ongoing pandemic, but trusting that this path would lead them to their next step completely ready.