Agriculture

News in brief

Arkansas Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Aug. 20 induction ceremony of the Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame has been postponed until March 4 because of the rise in covid-19 cases in the state. Butch Calhoun, chairman of the hall's board, said a record crowd of about 700 had been expected for the luncheon and ceremony.

Little Rock, ARArkansas Online

Calendar 8-8-21

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes. Beginning Sunday, Aug. 8. One Pine Bluff Praying events set. One Pine Bluff Praying Together services in...
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Might Be Granted

There is a great possibility for the availability of the fourth round of the stimulus checks as the rise in the cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus pandemic is taking place in the United States of America. The pandemic might once again have an overwhelming effect on the economy of the country. In the midst of all this, it is very likely that the federal government might send stimulus check payments to the people.
Springdale, ARArkansas Online

Kevin Flores: Immigrant living the American dream

Springdale City Council member Kevin Flores was not born an American. But the way Flores became a naturalized citizen of this country could not have been more patriotic: Standing in the desert in Iraq in his Marine uniform, rifle slung over his shoulder, the El Salvador-born Flores somberly recited the Naturalization Oath of Allegiance to the United States of America.
Little Rock, ARArkansas Online

Ex-LR administrator steered city's growth

Jack Murphy knew he didn't want to be a farmer, so he studied business administration. He used his degree to help a city grow. Murphy, 96, started working for the city of Little Rock in 1954. By the time he retired in 1989, had served as assistant finance officer, finance officer, finance director and treasurer and deputy city manager.
Little Rock, ARArkansas Online

LR real estate market gaining steam, propelled by industrial market

Looks like the Little Rock metropolitan real estate market is continuing to pick up momentum, carried by strong gains in the industrial sector. The sector experienced declining vacancy rates and increasing demand for space in the second quarter, according to Colliers of Arkansas, part of one of the world's leading real estate management companies. The company produces a quarterly analysis that reviews sectors of the area's real estate market.
Arkansas StateArkansas Online

Arkansans turn out, get 13,201 doses

Cole Downing received the first Moderna vaccine against covid-19 in February, when restaurant employees in Arkansas first had access to the inoculations. He found himself too busy to get the second shot a few weeks later, but he decided Saturday to get fully vaccinated when the Junior League of Little Rock held a walk-up and drive-thru clinic from 9 a.m. to noon. The clinic offered Pfizer shots for anyone 12 and older and Johnson & Johnson for anyone who preferred a single shot. Downing chose the latter.
Monticello, ARArkansas Online

UAM hire studies nature-people conflict

The needs of people and wildlife aren't always a good fit. Animals need habitat, and humans need space. It's a conflict of nature. In the end, something has to give. But for Elena Rubino, finding a solution is her challenge. Rubino has been hired at the University of Arkansas at...
PharmaceuticalsArkansas Online

Fearful sneak in to grab boosters

DENVER -- The U.S. government has not approved booster shots against the coronavirus, saying it has yet to see evidence they are necessary. But an untold number of Americans have managed to get them by taking advantage of the nation's vaccine surplus and loose tracking of those who have been fully vaccinated.
Little Rock, ARArkansas Online

Hill to try again to aid ex-inmates

U.S. Rep. French Hill announced that he would reintroduce a bill to Congress aimed at providing educational and other support to people getting out of prison to help them lead productive lives once they are back in society. The bill, called the Shift Back to Society Act, failed to pass...
Texarkana, TXArkansas Online

Familiar faces key to raising shot rate; governor cites doctors, druggists

TEXARKANA -- Something clicked for Teresa Cox during a Texarkana town hall meeting last month where Gov. Asa Hutchinson promoted covid-19 vaccines. Cox attended the meeting with questions for the Republican governor unrelated to vaccines. She had not trusted the vaccine, but she acknowledged that covid-19 is dangerous. Her 3-year-old...
New York City, NYsandiegocountynews.com

Jury convicts two former Wall Street bank traders of wire fraud

A federal jury convicted two men for engaging in a multi-year fraud scheme to manipulate U.S. commodities markets for publicly traded precious metals futures contracts. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Edward Bases, 59, of New Canaan, Connecticut, a former senior trader employed at Deutsche Bank and Bank of America in New York, and John Pacilio, 57, of New York, New York, a former senior trader employed at Bank of America and Morgan Stanley in New York, fraudulently pushed market prices up or down by routinely placing large “spoof” orders in the precious metals futures markets that they did not intend to fill. Bases and Pacilio did so in order to manipulate prices for their own gain and the banks’ gain and to defraud other traders on the Commodity Exchange Inc. (COMEX) and the New York Mercantile Exchange Inc. (NYMEX), both of which are exchanges run by the CME Group Inc. (CME).
Economywpsu.org

Economy Added 943,000 Jobs In July, Unemployment Drops To 5.4%

The U.S. economy added 943,000 jobs in July, higher than economists expected. And the unemployment rate fell to 5.4%, the lowest level of the pandemic. Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Mike Regan, senior editor for Bloomberg News. This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Chicago, ILCrain's Chicago Business

Billionaire plans challenge to CME

(Bloomberg)—Howard Lutnick shook up Treasuries trading in the 1990s, and now he wants to take another crack at it, this time in the market for futures linked to U.S. government debt. The billionaire, speaking on BGC Partners Inc.’s earnings conference call Wednesday, said he plans to create a futures exchange...
Public Healthwealthmanagement.com

It’s Chaos on Wall Street as Delta Variant Upends Return

(Bloomberg) -- The call from Morgan Stanley’s human resources office went out late Monday: Two vaccinated employees had Covid-19, and workers on the 14th floor of the firm’s Times Square headquarters should stay away until the area could be cleaned. But some staff missed the message and showed up Tuesday...
Environmentiosconews.com

AP Top Stories August 6 A

Here's the latest for Friday August 6th: Over 100 homes believed destroyed by fire in California town; Senate works on infrastructure bill; White House estimates new COVID-19 cases coming largely from Florida, Texas; New Jersey schools to require masks. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​

