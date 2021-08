Acne: it’s the bane of skincare‘s existence and, much to everyone’s chagrin, it affects more than just the face. At some point or other, you’ve probably discovered the odd pimple or two on your back. It likely disappeared in a few days, and you moved on with your life. However, body acne — a condition that can wreck havoc on the back, chest, shoulders and even neck — is an issue far more debilitating than the occasional butt zit.