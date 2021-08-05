Wisdom's 3-Run Double Lifts Cubs Over Rockies
Roberto Ortiz moved from second base behind home plate for the rest of the game. Danley will not work Thursday afternoon’s game, the Rockies announced. Left fielder Johneshwy Fargas made his Cubs debut and showed why he was claimed off waivers from the New York Mets. With the Rockies leading 2-0, Ryan McMahon led off the fourth with a double and tried to tag up when Elías Díaz flied out to left. Fargas threw a one-hopper to Wisdom, who tagged out McMahon.ourcommunitynow.com
