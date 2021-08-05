Wisdom's 3-Run Double Lifts Cubs Over Rockies

None of us will ever forget Jake Arrieta’s two no-hitters, his amazing 2015 season or his World Series performances. But it appears he is a mere shell of that pitcher now. Perhaps an agreed-upon retirement where he gets paid the rest of his deal anyway? That would be more respectful, I think, that just giving him his unconditional release. And I don’t think moving him to the bullpen would work, either; he just doesn’t seem suited to that role and besides, giving up a run an inning — that won’t fly in the pen, either.