Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Wisdom's 3-Run Double Lifts Cubs Over Rockies

By CBS Chicago - CBS Local
ourcommunitynow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoberto Ortiz moved from second base behind home plate for the rest of the game. Danley will not work Thursday afternoon’s game, the Rockies announced. Left fielder Johneshwy Fargas made his Cubs debut and showed why he was claimed off waivers from the New York Mets. With the Rockies leading 2-0, Ryan McMahon led off the fourth with a double and tried to tag up when Elías Díaz flied out to left. Fargas threw a one-hopper to Wisdom, who tagged out McMahon.

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elías Díaz
Person
Jake Arrieta
Person
Ryan Mcmahon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#Cubs#The New York Mets#Il
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Esposito's HR lifts Rockies past Ogden

Vinny Esposito's three-run home run in the fifth inning lifted the Grand Junction Rockies to an 8-4 victory over Ogden on Saturday night at Suplizio Field. The win evened the six-game series between the top two teams in the Pioneer League South Division at two games each. The Rockies pulled within one-half game of the Raptors in the overall standings, but have a two-game lead early in the second half of the season. Ogden won the first-half title to secure a spot in the playoffs.
MLBDenver Post

Will Smith’s homer lifts Dodgers over road-challenged Rockies

The Rockies followed a familiar script in Tinsel Town Sunday afternoon. They lost 3-2 to the Dodgers, with the predictable ending a solo home run by catcher Will Smith off Carlos Estevez in the eighth inning, one of three solo shots by Los Angeles. Estevez threw a center-cut, first-pitch fastball...
MLBchatsports.com

Trevor Story blasts two home runs as Rockies clinch series over Cubs

A week ago, Trevor Story was trying, not very successfully, to tune out all of the noise surrounding the trade deadline. Thursday afternoon at Coors Field, Story’s focus was all on baseball. The Rockies’ all-star shortstop hit two home runs and drove in three runs in a 6-5 victory over...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Elias Diaz, Sam Hilliard drive Rockies to easy win over Cubs

Elias Diaz hit a grand slam and Sam Hilliard also drove in four runs as the Colorado Rockies beat the Chicago Cubs 13-6 in Denver on Tuesday night. Diaz tallied three hits and scored three times; C.J. Cron had three hits and three RBIs; Hilliard had two hits, including a home run; and Trevor Story hit two doubles and scored twice for Colorado.
MLByourvalley.net

Chicago Cubs-Colorado Runs

Rockies first. Raimel Tapia singles to shallow infield. Brendan Rodgers called out on strikes. Trevor Story homers to center field. Ryan McMahon flies out to deep left field to Johneshwy Fargas. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rockies 1, Cubs 0. Rockies second. Connor Joe homers to...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Trevor Story hits two homers as Rockies edge Cubs

Trevor Story hit two home runs, Connor Joe and Sam Hilliard also went deep, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Chicago Cubs 6-5 in Denver on Thursday. Joe and Story, Raimel Tapia and Brendan Rodgers all had two hits for Colorado. Tyler Kinley (2-2) retired one batter to earn the...
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Rockies 6, Cubs 5: It’s time to end the Jake Arrieta experiment

None of us will ever forget Jake Arrieta’s two no-hitters, his amazing 2015 season or his World Series performances. But it appears he is a mere shell of that pitcher now. Perhaps an agreed-upon retirement where he gets paid the rest of his deal anyway? That would be more respectful, I think, that just giving him his unconditional release. And I don’t think moving him to the bullpen would work, either; he just doesn’t seem suited to that role and besides, giving up a run an inning — that won’t fly in the pen, either.
MLBallfans.co

Rockies roll past Cubs with long-awaited run support for Kyle Freeland

The Rockies finally gave Kyle Freeland some help. The starting southpaw’s run support came in bunches in a 13-6 victory at Coors Field on Tuesday to open a three-game homestand against the Cubs. Elias Diaz blasted a grand slam and Sam Hilliard ripped a three-run bomb. Freeland allowed just two...
MLBchatsports.com

Colorado Rockies: 3 numbers to know from the Chicago Cubs series

Aug 4, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story (27) watches hits a sacrifice to drive in a run against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports. The first series of the year between the Chicago Cubs and...
MLBIndiana Gazette

Goodwin homers in 10th, White Sox beat Cubs 8-6 at Wrigley

Brian Goodwin led off the 10th inning with a two-run homer and the Chicago White Sox regrouped to beat the Cubs 8-6 on Friday at Wrigley Field after Craig Kimbrel blew a three-run lead against his former team,. Goodwin, who came in to run for Eloy Jiménez in the sixth,...
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Observations: Rockies power way to series win over Cubs

The Rockies beat the Cubs 6-5 on Thursday behind four home runs, including two from Trevor Story, in Thursday's rubber match. The Cubs dropped to 52-58 this season. Here are 10 observations from the game. 1. Jake Arrieta, making his second start since coming off the injured list last week,...
MLBPosted by
Panhandle Post

Story sends two over the fence for Rockies to top Cubs

DENVER (AP) — Trevor Story hit two home runs, including a go-ahead two-run drive in the fifth inning, and the Colorado Rockies hung on to beat the Chicago Cubs 6-5. Sam Hilliard and Connor Joe also homered and Brendan Rodgers extended his hitting streak to 12 games with two singles. The Rockies took two of three from the Cubs. Wilson Contreras hit a two-run double in Chicago’s four-run fifth. The Cubs concluded their six-game trip with a 2-4 mark after a series of trade deadline deals that saw the departure of stalwarts Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javier Báez. Story was the subject of trade rumors before the deadline.
MLByourvalley.net

Miami-Colorado Runs

Rockies second. Charlie Blackmon doubles to shallow left field. C.J. Cron flies out to right field to Bryan De La Cruz. Charlie Blackmon to third. Elias Diaz walks. Connor Joe out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Bryan De La Cruz. Elias Diaz to second. Charlie Blackmon scores. Yonathan Daza grounds out to third base, Brian Anderson to Jesus Aguilar.
MLBThe Southern

Story homers twice, Rockies beat Cubs 6-5

DENVER — Trevor Story hit two home runs, including a go-ahead two-run drive in the fifth inning, and the Colorado Rockies hung on to beat the Chicago Cubs 6-5 on Thursday. Sam Hilliard and Connor Joe also homered and Brendan Rodgers extended his hitting streak to 12 games with two singles for the Rockies, who took two of three from the Cubs.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To ‘Greatest First Pitch Of All-Time’

What’s the best “first pitch” you’ve ever seen at a baseball game? Whatever it is, it probably isn’t topping the one thrown by Demi Bagby at a recent San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies game. Bagby’s first pitch is being deemed by many to be the “greatest first pitch in...
MLBNBC Sports

Holt has umps check glove after hilarious slow pitches vs. A's

Brock Holt won't be changing his name to Brock Bolt anytime soon. The Texas Rangers utility man was forced to pitch in the eighth inning of the Athletics' blowout win Saturday, and his first few pitches to Josh Harrison and Matt Chapman barely broke the speed limit on city streets.

Comments / 0

Community Policy