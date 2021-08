We are just two weeks away from the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked. We are expecting several great things, starting with the announcement of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, four new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 variants, and a new pair of earphones. Indeed, there have been tons of leaks and rumors about the upcoming devices, but the latest teaser comes from no other than Samsung, as it has recently posted a new video where it tells us, “Get ready to unfold.”