Yumi Nu and Ariel Nicholson are two models making history with their debut on the September cover of Vogue, representing what the publication calls "American beauty now." The two women announced their inclusion on the famous cover, alongside models Kaia Gerber, Bella Hadid, Precious Lee, Anok Yai, Sherry Shi and Lola Leon. And while the group is comprised of faces new and old to modeling superstardom, Nu and Nicholson are receiving most attention for being firsts for the fashion magazine within the Asian-American and LGBTQ communities, respectively.