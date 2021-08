This is the last in the series regarding ways to speed up your computer as it slows down with age. As I promised last week, this week we start with something that could be significant for some of you. OneDrive is Microsoft’s version of cloud storage, which has been around since 2007. For those of you who have been using it that long, do you remember when it started life as SkyDrive? Anyway, it is online/cloud storage for your files. It gives you 5 GB of storage for free and there are increasing sizes of space you can get for a price. This is true with most all cloud storage applications. Also, OneDrive will store most any type of file; however, it blends seamlessly with the other Microsoft Office products.