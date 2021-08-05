iOS 15 beta may take the green flare effects off your iPhone 12 photos

One of the most low-key cool features added to Android phones is Live Captions. Google even recently added it to desktop Chrome browsers. This is largely billed as an accessibility feature, but it can be useful for several different purposes. It can take any audio that your phone generates from videos or music and show captions of what is being said. This is available on most Android phones, but not all of them just yet. Best of all, it's easy for everyone to turn on Live Captions in just two taps.