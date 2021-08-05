Cancel
iOS 15 beta may take the green flare effects off your iPhone 12 photos

By David Lumb
TechRadar
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNotice those green lens flares in your iPhone 12 photos? The recently-released iOS 15 beta 4 might fix that with some post-processing magic, according to a report by 9to5Mac. Reddit user u/Doubleluckstur posted a comparison shot between an initial raw image with a small green lens flare on the left side (hidden by a button when viewed in a web browser, so open it in a new tab), and the final, processed one.

