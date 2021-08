Skubal (6-9) allowed five runs across five innings to take the loss Sunday against the Royals. He gave up five hits and no walks while striking out four. Home runs did in Skubal in this one, as the lefty allowed three long balls, including a three-run bomb to Salvador Perez just three batters into the game. Skubal has had some good moments in his second MLB season, and his ERA sits at a respectable 4.42, but he's still seeking more consistency. He's allowed exactly five earned runs in two of his last four starts, but he gave up just four earned runs combined across 12 innings in the other two outings. Skubal will look for better results in his next scheduled start Friday against the Orioles.