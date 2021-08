Obtaining a VISA is not always as straightforward a process as it may seem. Sometimes, you must jump through hoops to get entry permits, which can be a bit frustrating. Even people from countries with high-ranking passports can find themselves denied entry into some countries. For example, passport holders from Sweden, Germany, and Greece often waltz from one country to another. However, if they want to get into Russia, they find themselves dealing with yards of paperwork. So, which countries have made it almost impossible for visitors to get in?