Smoke dampens fire behavior on Skyline Ridge Complex, crews make good progress
CANYONVILLE, Ore.—Smoke from fires burning in northern California dampened fire activity on the Skyline Ridge Complex Wednesday. The complex is comprised of 24 fires burning on public and private lands east of Canyonville. The smoky conditions allowed firefighters to make progress corralling the blazes. The fires showed occasional activity, making short runs but overall growth was limited. An infrared flight last night mapped the complex at 981 acres. Containment is estimated at 0%.kcby.com
