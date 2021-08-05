U.S. Men’s Basketball Defeats Australia to Earn Berth in Gold-Medal Game

TOKYO — Once again, the U.S. men’s basketball team struggled in a first half against a tough opponent. Once again, the Americans silenced doubts by finding their rhythm and pulling away for victory, this time in a semifinal match against Australia, winning 97-78 and heading to the gold medal game on Saturday (Friday night in the U.S.). They will play France, who they lost to in their opening game, to try to win their fourth consecutive gold medal.