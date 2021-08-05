Cancel
U.S. Men’s Basketball Defeats Australia to Earn Berth in Gold-Medal Game

By Randal C. Archibold, New York Times
WRAL News
WRAL News
 3 days ago
TOKYO — Once again, the U.S. men’s basketball team struggled in a first half against a tough opponent. Once again, the Americans silenced doubts by finding their rhythm and pulling away for victory, this time in a semifinal match against Australia, winning 97-78 and heading to the gold medal game on Saturday (Friday night in the U.S.). They will play France, who they lost to in their opening game, to try to win their fourth consecutive gold medal.

WRAL News

WRAL News

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com
