Washington County, OR

Letters to the Editor: Aug. 5, 2021

By The Times
Posted by 
The Times
The Times
 3 days ago
The Times publishes reader letters on COVID-19 vaccinations, the Washington County Fair and more.

Protecting and serving means getting vaccinated

I am a registered nurse at a local hospital.

Recently, I admitted an incarcerated patient who was accompanied by a Washington County police officer. As part of the patient's health history, I asked whether she had a COVID vaccine. She had, so I thanked her for doing her part to stop the deaths and the virus.

I also ask visitors whether they have had one, so we can let them know that we offer the vaccines downstairs at our pharmacy. I was stunned when the officer said he hadn't gotten one. He said he "didn't have time."

His job is to protect our community. Given the number of people he comes into contact with and could infect, or become infected himself, it is so irresponsible to not be vaccinated. The time and millions of dollars spent to combat this virus is unbelievable, and unvaccinated people are responsible for this.

Part of my job is to help educate the public, so I discussed why the vaccine is necessary to stop the pandemic. You can imagine my amazement when another officer came to relieve the first and said he had not been vaccinated either.

Responsible community members? Certainly not a role model for our community.

Thankfully, the third officer said he had been vaccinated, but it is frightening that two out of three had not.

Washington County, what are you going to do about this to combat this virus and protect our community?

Kathleen Jones, Garden Home

Washington County un-Fair

The recent Washington County Fair was certainly the disappointment predicted by so many in the past decade.

For 160 years, this annual event was a time to showcase the pride of Washington County. During that time, the fair was put on by, and for, the residents of the county. It was a time to welcome all. Families (young and old alike) gathered to learn, socialize, and share what made our county unique.

Recently, the county government took over the management of the fair and fairgrounds. The shift is to focus on a profit motive at the expense of those that entrusted it to their care. This year, most of the traditional participants were left out, including the youth, which were forced to hold some of their events in private settings.

I realize that the COVID-19 pandemic has created new challenges. However, we appear to be one of the only fairs in Oregon that has sidelined most of what a fair should be.

Those that still believe the fair should be more than a carnival and commercial exhibits are left not knowing what to do to recapture the true nature of a fair. It is disappointing and a true fair is needed now more than any other time. This is un-fair.

Lyle Spiesschaert, Verboort

Small businesses deserve better from officials

In all my 46 years as the co-owner of a brick-and-mortar store, I never thought about how important it would be to have reliable access to broadband.

After the pandemic paralyzed our economy, small businesses like mine quickly set up online shops for the first time ever. Our community of entrepreneurs, and our customers, greatly benefitted from this new outlet.

However, I've seen firsthand that too many Americans still lack reliable access to broadband and our national infrastructure as a whole needs solid investments to boost our local economies. That's why small businesses need Congress to move swiftly on a bipartisan plan to invest in a 21st century infrastructure.

But small business needs don't stop there. Hard-hit small businesses like restaurants, shops and salons are still struggling to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. I believe that increasing access to loans and grants, boosting workforce development programs and increasing access to affordable healthcare will make a difference between closing permanently and surviving the pandemic.

The work continues, and we need our elected officials to put their differences aside and put small businesses front and center. Our recovery depends upon their support.

Mike Roach, Southwest Portland

The Times

The Times

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Beaverton, ORPosted by
The Times

OPINION: In defense of public education

Lowell Greathouse: 'What does it mean when we fail to understand the fullness of our history or the complexity of our world?'I'm disturbed by seeing recent stories about the political battles taking place in our schools. Attempts to narrow educational inquiry by opposing the inclusion of different racial and cultural perspectives in the classroom and attacking the use of Critical Race Theory as a tool for understanding our world more fully are discouraging. The problem is this: Narrowness in thought and perspective is the first step in developing a closed mind. I understand this from personal experience. In 1975, I...
Tigard, ORPosted by
The Times

Going for GOLD in Tigard

Eight recently graduated from a program designed to empower individuals in marginalized communities. Although Washington County is one of Oregon's most diverse counties, and its immigrant communities and communities of color are growing quickly, local government positions are still predominately filled by white, American-born citizens. Eight Tigard residents recently completed a new program, however, designed to educate and uplift people about becoming community leaders — a program geared toward Tigardians of color and immigrants now living in Tigard. The inaugural class from the program called Government Organizing and Leadership Development, or GOLD, graduated on June 26. Virtual classes, held during...
King City, ORPosted by
The Times

Proposed Fischer Road extension creates controversy

Last week, someone vandalized the mayor's garage door by spray-painting his garage door in protest of plansFor years, King City leaders have been eyeing a major expansion} of their city west, eventually extending all the way to Southwest Roy Rogers Road in between Tigard and Sherwood. But even as King City moves forward with plans to bring 528 acres of land into city limits for future development, a group of residents is pushing back against a key part of its plan: extending Southwest Fischer Road west to Roy Rogers Road. Citizens Against Fischer Road Extension has posted an online...
Posted by
The Times

Rural Reflections: A penny and a prayer

Pamela Loxley Drake takes a look back at her family farm's financial records from 1940.The Family Farm Record Book from Dad's farm for the year 1940 came home with me when we sold the farm. This was the year my sister June was born. It is a history of the farm, a history of my family and a record of the struggles of those on farms the year before U.S. involvement in World War II. Dad's income consisted of the crops he sold at about $478 per year, making up the rest of the $3,176 yearly income that already...
TrafficPosted by
The Times

Metro OKs new 205, 217 lanes as official pans highway plans

Metro Councilor Juan Carlos González staked out his opposition even as plans for the Abernethy Bridge and Route 217 move forward. What could have been routine housekeeping vote at Metro, the tri-county the regional government, got more interesting after one elected official staked out a new position in opposition to projects that add lanes to interstates and highways.  Metro Councilor Juan Carlos González was the lone vote of dissent against approving state plans to expand both Oregon Route 217 and Interstate 205 during a council meeting Aug. 3.  González, who represents Hillsboro and Forest Grove, told his colleagues seated...
Posted by
The Times

Fuchs trades public works for works of art

Tualatin's public works director is leaving after six years of service that included helping get road bond passed.After six years with the city of Tualatin, the last four as the city's public works director, Jeff Fuchs is leaving to pursue his art career on a more full-time basis. "I decided to see where art can take me," said Fuchs, whose last day with the city was Friday. "I will also be working part time for Murraysmith, an engineering consulting company, continuing to help communities with their infrastructure needs." On July 26, the Tualatin City Council read a proclamation...
Oregon StatePosted by
The Times

Salinas: Congress must act to help obese Oregonians

State Rep. Andrea Salinas is a Democrat representing House District 38 in Lake Oswego and parts of Southwest Portland and Clackamas County.The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of public health. And while we should celebrate our hard-fought advances in the fight against the virus, we must acknowledge that we are losing ground in another health crisis: our country's obesity epidemic. Federal data puts the obesity rate in the United States at 42.4% of adults, up from 30.5% in 1999-2000. Obesity is a major contributor to some of the leading causes of death in the U.S., including heart disease,...
Public HealthPosted by
The Times

Brown: Wear masks in state buildings to combat rise of variant

State health officials brace for hundreds more cases each day as COVID-19 infections surgeGov. Kate Brown ordered mandatory masking inside state buildings Friday, July 30, an order covering workers and visitors whether vaccinated or not. The edict — "effective immediately" — was the first major mandatory action taken in Oregon following a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report saying the delta variant of COVID-19 was faster and stronger than first thought. "The science and data are clear: the delta variant is spreading in our communities and is more contagious," Brown said in issuing the order. The order came...
EducationPosted by
The Times

Gov. Kate Brown: Masks to be required at K-12 schools

The Oregon governor has directed health officials to draft a rule that complies with the new CDC guidelines.Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Thursday, July 29, that all school students and employees will be required to wear masks to slow the spread of COVID-19 during the coming school year. "The science and data are clear: the Delta variant is in our communities, and it is more contagious," Brown said. "My priority is to ensure our kids are able to safely return to full-time in-person learning this fall, five days per week and with minimal disruptions. With many children still ineligible to...
Oregon StatePosted by
The Times

Oregon once again tops 1,000-per-day COVID cases.

Some rural counties now surge ahead of metro area, where vaccination rates are higher.The Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to take its toll on Oregon, with the daily report of new confirmed and presumptive cases topping the 1,000 mark for the first time in months. Six new COVID-19 related deaths also raise the state's death toll to 2,855 as of Thursday, July 29. The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,026 cases COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state total to 218,689. The new cases include 111 in Jackson; 110 in Umatilla; 95 in Multnomah; 93 in Lane; 69 in Clackamas; 66 in...
Washington County, ORPosted by
The Times

WashCo to pay former employee $160k in discrimination settlement

Glenda Quezada allegedly faced race discrimination, hostile workplace and retaliation working for the county.Washington County has settled a lawsuit from a former employee who alleged she faced race discrimination, a hostile workplace and retaliation while working in the county's environmental health department. Glenda Quezada, who originally filed her complaint in November 2019, will receive $160,000 as part of the settlement, which was approved by the Washington County Board of Commissioners Tuesday, July 20. Quezada worked as a bilingual communications and education specialist from July 2018 to May 2019, with one of her main tasks being to work with Latino business...
Public HealthPosted by
The Times

Brown: New mask requirements possible

The Oregon governor said she will soon announce a decision following revised CDC guidelines.Gov. Kate Brown was scheduled to meet with officials of the Oregon Health Authority on Tuesday, July 27 following an updated COVID-19 mask recommendation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC reversed course earlier Tuesday on some masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging. Brown said she would be discussing the new recommendation and "making a decision later today or later this week" about whether to re-instate mask...
Posted by
The Times

Our Opinion: Welcoming The Times' new publisher

Christine Moore was dedicated to both our present and future. She is succeeded by her close collaborator Nikki DeBuse.Last month, The Times announced the passing of our longtime publisher, Christine Moore. Christine was an integral and irreplaceable part of The Times, Pamplin Media Group and the communities that we serve. She was tireless in championing community newspapers and supporting local journalism. Even in her last months and weeks, as she battled cancer, she worked hard to prepare The Times and its sister newspapers to meet the challenges of an evolving media landscape and the needs of our growing readership. Read...
AgriculturePosted by
The Times

OPINION: Farmworkers are dying. Blame an exploitative food system

Jill Richardson: 'Although its form has changed throughout time, our food system is still built on exploited labor.'Two farmworkers died during a recent heatwave in Washington and Oregon. While this is outrageous, it's not unusual. Farmworkers die in hot weather every year. Part of the reason is climate change — as temperatures soar, outdoor working conditions get deadlier. But another part of the problem is centuries old. The fact is that Europeans brought an exploitative agricultural system to this continent. Although its form has changed throughout time, our food system is still built on exploited labor. Market pressures incentivize this...
Tigard, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

EPA settles with Tigard firm for alleged violations

Also, Oregon DEQ fines levied by businesses in Tigard, Sherwood, Wilsonville are appealed. Four companies in Portland's southwest suburbs have been slapped with financial penalties for alleged environmental violations. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently settled with a Tigard heavy steel fabricator, who the agency alleged violated industrial storm water...
Public HealthPosted by
The Times

Rising delta variant tosses wrench into state's COVID fight

Health officials battling both vaccine hesitancy and 'a stubborn foe' in the virusCOVID-19's highly contagious delta variant has caused a steep increase in the number of infections in Oregon — but with different impacts across the state. "Oregon is open, but the pandemic is not over," Oregon Health Director Pat Allen told reporters during a July 22 conference call. COVID-19 infections by the delta variant have doubled in the past week, leading to a new spike in total numbers. OHA reported the number of delta variant cases had risen 25% between late last week. The delta variant now accounts for...
AdvocacyPosted by
The Times

Tsongas, Pang: Lawmakers must make toxic-free law a priority

Dr. Theodora Tsongas is an environmental health scientist. Jamie Pang is the environmental health program director at Oregon Environmental Council.The past year has shown us, in so many ways, that when our state faces a challenge or a crisis, it is the communities with lower incomes that are hit the hardest. It was promising to see the Oregon Legislature make inequities of this kind a stated priority in 2021. But unfortunately, our legislators failed to take an easy action to meet that priority when they failed to pass House Bill 2495, the "2021 Toxic Free Kids Modernization Act" this legislative...
Washington County, ORPosted by
The Times

Washington County OKs new addiction treatment center

The next step will be finding a prime location within the county's already competitive market For too many people who struggle with addiction, their story has a tragic ending. Lack of access to affordable treatment is often a barrier to recovery. Oregon ranks 48th in the nation for access to substance use disorder services, according to a 2019 study by the Mental Health and Addictions Certification Board of Oregon. Washington County's substance abuse services are particularly strained, with no publicly funded detox or sobering beds available outside hospitals and jails. In Washington County, there are only 28 residential treatment...
Hillsboro, ORPosted by
The Times

Galvez: â€˜I must strive to take on social forces that undermine healthâ€™

Dr. Eva Galvez is a family medical care provider at the Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center in Hillsboro.This spring I had the honor of being elected into the Oregon Academy of Family Physicians. As I took my oath I could not help but think about the steep and significant climb it had been for me, a first-generation Mexican-American woman, to become a physician and to join the board of Oregon's largest physician's academy. But with that pride also came a deep sense of obligation to be a voice for the most vulnerable that I care for, that is farmworkers and...
Posted by
The Times

Big dreams abound for Tigard youth councilor

Tigard High School junior Aishiki Nag has her eye on science, civics, social justice - and the U.S. Senate.An incoming Tigard High School junior, who would eventually like to enter the political arena, was recently selected as the newest Tigard youth councilor. Aishiki Nag officially took over her duties July 1, assuming a one-year, non-voting position on the Tigard City Council. Nag was one of three "highly accomplished" young people interviewed by Tigard Mayor Jason Snider, Council President Heidi Lueb and the most recent Tigard youth councilor, Emilio Calderon, for the position, according to a city news release. The...

