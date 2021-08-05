Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rugby

Rugby League World Cup tournament postponed to 2022

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The Rugby League World Cup scheduled to begin in October in England was postponed to 2022 on Thursday.

The news had been anticipated after Australia and New Zealand pulled out of the tournament two weeks ago, citing safety fears amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers initially vowed to proceed with the tournament but were forced to acknowledge defeat as all 16 National Rugby League clubs in Australia and New Zealand backed the decision.

“Ultimately, time and competing priorities from others forced us to make the most difficult decision in our six-year history,” tournament chief executive Jon Dutton said at a media conference Thursday. “However, we and the sport of rugby league are resilient, and next year we will deliver our vision of the biggest and best Rugby League World Cup ever. ”

The postponement followed an emergency board meeting on Wednesday.

The tournament was scheduled to begin on Oct. 23. Organizers will now try to avoid a direct scheduling clash with the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which runs Nov. 18 to Dec. 21 in Qatar.

Dutton said the vast majority of players remained keen to take part.

“We have always prioritized player voice and player choice,” Dutton said. “We have established a player working group, met with senior players and in the last few days commissioned a player survey to domestic players in Australia and New Zealand that showed more than 85% wanted to compete at RLWC2021 this year.”

“However, following the disappointing decision of the ARLC and NZRL to withdraw and the subsequent impact on player availability for other competing nations, it is apparent that delivering the tournament this year would not be feasible.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

523K+
Followers
294K+
Post
247M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Rugby League#2022 Fifa World Cup#Ap#Arlc#Nzrl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
New Zealand
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Combat SportsPosted by
Reuters

Karate-Unconscious Ganjzadeh gets gold as opponent disqualified

TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The final bout of karate's historic debut at the Olympics ended in uproar on Saturday when Saudi Arabian Tareg Hamedi's high-kick to Sajad Ganjzadeh's neck saw him disqualified and his motionless Iranian opponent awarded the gold medal. Hardly a minute in, Hamedi looked dominant, having...
RugbyThe Independent

James Graham believes self-interest behind Rugby League World Cup withdrawals

Former England captain James Graham says self-interest by the NRL clubs is at the heart of the decision by Australia and New Zealand to pull out of the World Cup. The holders and 2008 champions cited player safety during the coronavirus pandemic as the reason for withdrawing from the England-based tournament which is due to get under way on October 23 but Graham has dubbed it a “straw man argument”.
RugbyBBC

Rugby League World Cup: Organisers in emergency talks after withdrawals

World Cup organisers have held an emergency board meeting to discuss the feasibility of this year's tournament going ahead without defending champions Australia and New Zealand. The two nations withdrew last week because of "player welfare and safety concerns" related to Covid-19. Event chairman Chris Brindley said the board will...
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Coach Dismissed From The Olympics For Disturbing Act

The 2020 Summer Olympics are wrapping up in Tokyo, Japan, but not before one coach was dismissed for a disturbing act. A German coach has been ousted from the Summer Olympics after she was captured on video punching a horse that refused to perform. The coach, Kim Raisner, was disqualified...
Rugbytheedgemarkets.com

Rugby: Tongans focus on Asian qualifiers after moving closer to World Cup

(July 25): Tonga captain Sonatane Takulua has set his sights on securing the one remaining win necessary to take the Pacific Islanders back to the Rugby World Cup, after seeing off the Cook Islands to move closer to the finals in France. The Tongans have appeared at every World Cup...
RugbyPosted by
The Associated Press

National Rugby League clubs give thumbs down to World Cup

SYDNEY (AP) — Rugby league’s World Cup received more bad news Friday when all 16 National Rugby League clubs approved a decision by Australia and New Zealand officials to withdraw from the tournament. In a lengthy statement issued by all clubs, the teams cited COVID-19-related safety and welfare concerns for...
RugbySkySports

Rugby League World Cup 2021: Former England international Kevin Brown says Indigenous and Maori teams should be entered

Kevin Brown believes the Indigenous and Maori teams would be the perfect sides to replace Australia and New Zealand at this year's Rugby League World Cup. Initial talks have taken place between RLWC2021 organisers and Indigenous and Maori representatives to replace reigning champions Australia and 2008 winners New Zealand following their decision to pull out of the tournament over Covid-19 safety concerns.

Comments / 0

Community Policy