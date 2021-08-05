Cancel
Law

AG sues contractors for environmental damage to Marbo Cave and Sasayan Valley

By Pacific News Center
pncguam.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Office of the Attorney General (OAG) has filed a complaint against the owner and construction company responsible for the environmental damage to Sasayan Valley. In its complaint, the OAG has asked the court to award actual damages and punitive damages against Korea Electric Power Company (KEPCO-LG) and Samsung E&C America for damaging Guam’s natural resources and creating a public nuisance. This is the first action of its kind taken in recent history by the OAG.

