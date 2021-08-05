Cancel
Báez’s late homer, slick slide lead Mets past Marlins 5-3

siouxlandproud.com
 3 days ago

MIAMI (AP)Javier Baez hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning after scoring on a nifty slide in the second, and the New York Mets snapped a three-game losing streak with a 5-3 victory over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night. The Mets, who had lost five of six, let...

www.siouxlandproud.com

