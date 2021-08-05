Glencore to return $2.8 billion to shareholders after record first half

Levallois, Perret (August 3, 2021) - "In a still uncertain economic environment, GEODIS has confirmed its ability to generate profitable growth, with a revenue up 21% and EBITDA up 60%. These solid results support our ability to invest in growth while investing in the ecological transition of all our activities. Our good performance has enabled us to strengthen our investments in the company's digital transformation and to self-finance our latest acquisition, PEKAES, a leading distribution network in Poland, a strategic country for GEODIS. These solid results are in line with the "Ambition 2023" strategic plan, which aims to achieve growth for the Group at least equal to that of the global logistics market over the period, and to accelerate the conversion of this growth into earnings," explains Marie-Christine Lombard, Chairman of GEODIS' Executive Board.