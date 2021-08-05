Cancel
Glencore to return $2.8 billion to shareholders after record first half

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) -Glencore will return $2.8 billion to shareholders in 2021 after soaring commodity prices helped the mining and trading company to a record performance for the first six months of the year, it said on Thursday. The London-listed company’s first-half adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA)...

