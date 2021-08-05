Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tigard, OR

Universal Plaza gets Metzger student artwork

By Ray Pitz
Posted by 
The Times
The Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n2ZsS_0bIMpxC600 Metzger Elementary students create 12 vinyl panels for the Tigard plaza, submitting a variety of themes.

Continuing a tradition of featuring local art at Tigard's Universal Plaza, Metzger Elementary School students recently pitched in to create unique art panels to decorate what will eventually become an expansive public space.

"The art installation went up in June, and it's 12 panels of student artwork" that was printed on vinyl, said Sari Hedges, Metzger Elementary assistant principal.

In all, students sent in 118 entries under a variety of different themes, including self-portraits, art literacy-inspired pieces and an open category.

"We had a schoolwide art contest for both our hybrid and in-person students, and you could email us, or drop off our with your teacher or the front office," said Jessica Riehl, Metzger's art literacy coordinator. "Sari and I were the judges, and it was really hard."

The students' artwork was then submitted to a printing company that put it onto 5-foot-by-8-foot panels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xRIcd_0bIMpxC600 "Eleven of the panels are individual student artwork, and then the 12th one is a compilation of a lot of portraits of the students," said Hedges.

Riehl then worked with Alisha Sullivan of Art Design Situation, who oversees the public art for Universal Plaza, asking her how students could get their artwork displayed at the plaza.

Riehl said the school soon discovered it would be difficult to get students to reproduce their pieces of art simply by photographing them. Instead, they waited until hybrid classes were offered in March, allowing teachers to work with students to create the artwork.

"Then the city came through and funded the project," said Riehl, adding that everyone looked at a lot of Tigard's public art downtown, with Riehl recording an interview with Sullivan as she explained why public art is so important.

"We were primed to do a public art installation," said Riehl.

The exhibit is expected to be up at least through the rest of the summer.

"At that point we plan to move the panels to our cafeteria, so that we can still have the art celebrated in our school at that point," said Hedges. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PGIZy_0bIMpxC600

Recently, Hedges and Riehl got to meet some of the student artists at Universal Plaza.

"We really worked hard to celebrate art this year and celebrate our students through art just with all the hard times and the emotions and everything," said Hedges. "Our theme was 'art like me, art like us,' which felt really relevant."

She said one fifth-grade class wrote a poem to go along with the installation.

Hedges said she was particularly proud of the students.

"It was really special, particularly coming out of the year that we had," said Hedges. "It's a beautiful thing to have as a culminating project for the year."

Riehl said she found the students' pieces to be very joyful.

"I think that's one of the things for me, is just how joyful their expression is and their creativity and the stories they were telling in their artwork was really awesome," said Riehl.

The first phase of Universal Plaza, an interactive water feature and splash pad, is expected to begin this coming winter, according to city officials. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wepfb_0bIMpxC600

"Viewing the Metzger Elementary art exhibit, Our Art Matters, is a way for the entire community to celebrate the creativity, strength, and resiliency of our children over the past year and a half," said Lauren Scott, community engagement coordinator for Tigard's community development department. "It's a celebration of our shared humanity and one shared planet. We hope everyone takes the opportunity to visit the site and draw inspiration from this wonderful art installation."

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

The Times

The Times

Tigard, OR
46
Followers
424
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 http://www.tigardtimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Entertainment
Tigard, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
City
Tigard, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Design#Art Exhibit#Public Art#Universal Plaza#Metzger Elementary School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Design
Related
Tualatin, ORPosted by
The Times

Cowboy Poet pens winning book

Tualatin's Tom Swearingen's book 'Reflections' named Cowboy Poetry Book of the Year Not only has Tualatin poet Tom Swearingen's book of poetry, "Reflection," been named Cowboy Poetry Book of the Year, but his latest CD, "Language of the Land," was a finalist for Cowboy Poetry CD of the Year. The 106-page paperback book includes 46 of his most popular poems, along with 32 illustrations drawn by Salem artist Elizabeth Zimmerman. "I've been doing this for, not a long, long time, but for 10 or 12 years," said Swearingen. In 2019, Swearingen was named Male Cowboy Poet of the Year by...
Posted by
The Times

Rural Reflections: A penny and a prayer

Pamela Loxley Drake takes a look back at her family farm's financial records from 1940.The Family Farm Record Book from Dad's farm for the year 1940 came home with me when we sold the farm. This was the year my sister June was born. It is a history of the farm, a history of my family and a record of the struggles of those on farms the year before U.S. involvement in World War II. Dad's income consisted of the crops he sold at about $478 per year, making up the rest of the $3,176 yearly income that already...
Posted by
The Times

Fuchs trades public works for works of art

Tualatin's public works director is leaving after six years of service that included helping get road bond passed.After six years with the city of Tualatin, the last four as the city's public works director, Jeff Fuchs is leaving to pursue his art career on a more full-time basis. "I decided to see where art can take me," said Fuchs, whose last day with the city was Friday. "I will also be working part time for Murraysmith, an engineering consulting company, continuing to help communities with their infrastructure needs." On July 26, the Tualatin City Council read a proclamation...
Posted by
The Times

Our Opinion: Welcoming The Times' new publisher

Christine Moore was dedicated to both our present and future. She is succeeded by her close collaborator Nikki DeBuse.Last month, The Times announced the passing of our longtime publisher, Christine Moore. Christine was an integral and irreplaceable part of The Times, Pamplin Media Group and the communities that we serve. She was tireless in championing community newspapers and supporting local journalism. Even in her last months and weeks, as she battled cancer, she worked hard to prepare The Times and its sister newspapers to meet the challenges of an evolving media landscape and the needs of our growing readership. Read...
Posted by
The Times

Kiddie Academy breaks ground in Tigard

Early-learning childcare center, located at 16145 S.W. Upper Boones Ferry Road, opens in January 2022A new Kiddie Academy facility, the first one in Oregon, will open in Tigard early next year. On Friday, July 16, Tigard Chamber of Commerce chief executive officer Debi Mollahan, Tigard Mayor Jason Snider and representatives from the academy gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony for the nationally franchised early-learning child care facility. Located at 16145 S.W. Upper Boones Ferry Road, next door to The Circuit Bouldering Gym, the 10,800-square-foot academy is expected to open in January 2022. "The importance of early education and childcare...
Posted by
The Times

Rural Reflections: God save the bunnies

Pamela Loxley Drake remembers rabbit-hunting with her father back on the farm.Farm life. Adventure every day. Excitement around every corner. Memories that both you and I just might share. And, if we don't share them, then step into the life of a girl who lived back the lane. Hunting season. Hm. Quite a mystery to a girl whose father taught her to protect wild bunnies, to preserve wildlife and to be a keeper of nature, not a destroyer. Another hm. Hunting season. So here we have this man picking up a gun to go kill one of those soft little...
Posted by
The Times

Big dreams abound for Tigard youth councilor

Tigard High School junior Aishiki Nag has her eye on science, civics, social justice - and the U.S. Senate.An incoming Tigard High School junior, who would eventually like to enter the political arena, was recently selected as the newest Tigard youth councilor. Aishiki Nag officially took over her duties July 1, assuming a one-year, non-voting position on the Tigard City Council. Nag was one of three "highly accomplished" young people interviewed by Tigard Mayor Jason Snider, Council President Heidi Lueb and the most recent Tigard youth councilor, Emilio Calderon, for the position, according to a city news release. The...
Posted by
The Times

Volunteers needed for Cambia Portland Classic

The Portland Classic takes place September 13-19 at the Oregon Golf Club in West Linn. Volunteers are integral to the long-standing success of this LPGA tournament. Love golf and volunteerism? The Portland Classic may just have something for you to consider. The Portland Classic, happening September 13-19 at the Oregon Golf Club in West Linn, has open volunteer positions for marshals, walking scorers, standard bearers, admissions, transportation, pro-am caddies, and general volunteers. A variety of shift times offer volunteers the chance to choose their level of commitment. All training necessary to perform the specific positions will be provided. The...
Posted by
The Times

Sherwood welcomes new interim high school principal

Adam Mitchell takes the helm at Sherwood High School, replacing Melissa Baran.A new interim principal has joined the immense and sparkling new Sherwood High School. Effective right away, Adam Mitchell will take the helm at the school, which opens full-time to students this September. The Sherwood School District made the announcement Tuesday, July 13. The district says this position fills the vacancy left by Melissa Baran, who will be joining the Tigard-Tualatin School District as associate director of teaching and learning. During his time with the Sherwood School District, Mitchell has served as a math teacher,...
Posted by
The Times

COVID-19 vaccines offered Saturday in Tualatin

The clinic will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tualatin High School, 22300 S.W. Boones Ferry Road A trade association representing Black, Indigenous and People of Color, or BIPOC, along with women contractors and others within the construction industry, is offering a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday at Tualatin High School, 22300 S.W. Boones Ferry Road. The Professional Business Development Group is partnering with the Oregon Health Authority and the Northwest Oregon Labor Council to promote COVID-19 vaccinations. "For us, it's not just about increasing vaccination rates within the BIPOC community. It's about our BIPOC and women-owned contractors leading the effort to protect individual workers and their loved ones," said Kenechi Onyeagusi, executive director for the Professional Business Development Group. The Tualatin clinic runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Another clinic will be held at the same times on Saturday, July 24, at LiUNA! Local 737 in Portland, 17230 N.E. Sacramento St. Attendees can register online and participants are encouraged to register in advance. However, drive-ins are also welcomed. No ID or health insurance is required. {loadposition sub-article-01}

Comments / 0

Community Policy