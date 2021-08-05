Universal Plaza gets Metzger student artwork

Metzger Elementary students create 12 vinyl panels for the Tigard plaza, submitting a variety of themes.

Continuing a tradition of featuring local art at Tigard's Universal Plaza, Metzger Elementary School students recently pitched in to create unique art panels to decorate what will eventually become an expansive public space.

"The art installation went up in June, and it's 12 panels of student artwork" that was printed on vinyl, said Sari Hedges, Metzger Elementary assistant principal.

In all, students sent in 118 entries under a variety of different themes, including self-portraits, art literacy-inspired pieces and an open category.

"We had a schoolwide art contest for both our hybrid and in-person students, and you could email us, or drop off our with your teacher or the front office," said Jessica Riehl, Metzger's art literacy coordinator. "Sari and I were the judges, and it was really hard."

The students' artwork was then submitted to a printing company that put it onto 5-foot-by-8-foot panels.

"Eleven of the panels are individual student artwork, and then the 12th one is a compilation of a lot of portraits of the students," said Hedges.

Riehl then worked with Alisha Sullivan of Art Design Situation, who oversees the public art for Universal Plaza, asking her how students could get their artwork displayed at the plaza.

Riehl said the school soon discovered it would be difficult to get students to reproduce their pieces of art simply by photographing them. Instead, they waited until hybrid classes were offered in March, allowing teachers to work with students to create the artwork.

"Then the city came through and funded the project," said Riehl, adding that everyone looked at a lot of Tigard's public art downtown, with Riehl recording an interview with Sullivan as she explained why public art is so important.

"We were primed to do a public art installation," said Riehl.

The exhibit is expected to be up at least through the rest of the summer.

"At that point we plan to move the panels to our cafeteria, so that we can still have the art celebrated in our school at that point," said Hedges.

Recently, Hedges and Riehl got to meet some of the student artists at Universal Plaza.

"We really worked hard to celebrate art this year and celebrate our students through art just with all the hard times and the emotions and everything," said Hedges. "Our theme was 'art like me, art like us,' which felt really relevant."

She said one fifth-grade class wrote a poem to go along with the installation.

Hedges said she was particularly proud of the students.

"It was really special, particularly coming out of the year that we had," said Hedges. "It's a beautiful thing to have as a culminating project for the year."

Riehl said she found the students' pieces to be very joyful.

"I think that's one of the things for me, is just how joyful their expression is and their creativity and the stories they were telling in their artwork was really awesome," said Riehl.

The first phase of Universal Plaza, an interactive water feature and splash pad, is expected to begin this coming winter, according to city officials.

"Viewing the Metzger Elementary art exhibit, Our Art Matters, is a way for the entire community to celebrate the creativity, strength, and resiliency of our children over the past year and a half," said Lauren Scott, community engagement coordinator for Tigard's community development department. "It's a celebration of our shared humanity and one shared planet. We hope everyone takes the opportunity to visit the site and draw inspiration from this wonderful art installation."

