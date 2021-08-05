Interim President of SBVC Named
Dr. Scott Thayer has been named the interim president of San Bernardino Valley College (SBVC) for the 2021-22 academic year, coinciding with the start of former president Diana Z. Rodriguez’s transition to chancellor of the San Bernardino Community College District, which includes San Bernardino Valley College in San Bernardino and Crafton Hills College in Yucaipa. Prior to being named interim president, Dr. Thayer served for four years as SBVC’s Vice President of Student Services and in numerous administrative, leadership and faculty roles at California colleges and universities over the past 23 years.www.precinctreporter.com
