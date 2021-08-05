Cancel
Stocks

World stocks rise with eyes on US economic recovery

By ANNABELLE LIANG - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 7 days ago

SINGAPORE (AP) — World stocks edged higher Thursday as traders awaited more guidance on the U.S. economic recovery. France’s CAC 40 rose 0.5% to 6,782.92 in early trading while Germany's DAX added 0.2% to 15,722.35. Britain’s FTSE 100 advanced 0.1% to 7,129.77. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved....

