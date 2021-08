Katie Hopkins has been axed from the upcoming season of Australia’s Big Brother VIP and could be kicked out of Australia after reportedly admitting to deliberately disobeying strict hotel quarantine rules.The British far-right commentator and former The Apprentice contestant was placed into two weeks of quarantine in a government-mandated hotel in Sydney on her arrival in Australia earlier this week.She reportedly said in an Instagram live video that she was deliberately breaking quarantine rules by taunting guards and opening the door of her hotel room without wearing a mask.On Sunday, the Seven Network – which airs the reality TV...