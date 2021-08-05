Police believe homeless man shot near Maryland, Bonanza Road

Homicide detectives with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a death near Maryland Parkway and Bonanza Road.

Police say a person walking down the street noticed a man lying on the ground. It appeared the man had been shot.

The person called 9-1-1. First responders pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police believe the victim may be a homeless man who is known to frequent the area. There also may have been some sort of altercation before the shooting.

No one has been arrested at this time.

The Clark County coroner will identify the deceased.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

