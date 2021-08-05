How We'll Be Watching NFL Football in 2021
You know the days of summer are quickly whiling away when the cleated footsteps of the NFL season start creeping up behind you. The fluctuations of TV ratings in recent years notwithstanding, the NFL is still one of the biggest and most reliable enterprises on television, and as such, it's a huge get for TV networks and streaming platforms alike. Which is why so many of them have claimed a piece of it. With TV contracts changing and broadcasters innovating to keep younger viewers (who are increasingly estranged from the traditional cable-TV model) engaged, no one year is like the last. Here's what the NFL and its broadcast/streaming partners have planned for the 2021 season:www.primetimer.com
Comments / 0