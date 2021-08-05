Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Peekaboo chic: Why cut-out detail dresses are summer’s hottest trend

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eUGWi_0bIMpNrI00
Cut-outs were a major catwalk trend for SS21 (Little Mistress/PA)

Designers were playing fashion peekaboo on the spring/summer catwalks, with cut-out details that revealed a subtle flash of flesh.

Offering a more demure alternative to the super-skimpy halter and bra tops that were also big (or should that be small?) news for SS21, these statement dresses have become a major summer trend.

It’s not hard to see why. Splits and vents on the waistline (as seen at Fendi Boss and Gabriela Hearst), or lower on the hips (Kenzo and Versace) gave a fashion-forward edge to an otherwise plain midi dresses.

At Victoria Beckham keyhole cut-outs added interest to slinky black maxi dresses, while Balenciaga’s open-back designs took the focus away from the midriff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29BbCe_0bIMpNrI00
(Victoria Beckham/PA)

Now, the trend has exploded on the high street, and you’ve got some fabulous frocks to choose from.

Unless your workplace benefits from an extremely laidback dress code, you’ll probably want to save these party pieces for weekends and holidays.

The great thing about a cut-out dress is that it requires very little effort. Floral or brightly coloured numbers are best teamed with neutral-toned sandals and a straw bag by day or a cute clutch for evening.

Whether long or short, darker dresses look chic paired with gold statement jewellery.

Keen to try the peekaboo trend? Here’s our pick of the coolest cut-out dresses on the high street…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DaJwH_0bIMpNrI00
(Abercrombie and Fitch/PA)

Abercrombie and Fitch Side-Cinch Linen-Blend Cutout Mini Dress, £34.99 (was £52.99; bag stylist’s own)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SaG01_0bIMpNrI00
(Misspap/PA)

Misspap X Miss Joslin Cut Out Maxi Dress, £20 (was £40)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=415vQx_0bIMpNrI00
(Little Mistress/PA)

Little Mistress by Vogue Williams Red Cut Out Maxi Dress, £75

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GAsgm_0bIMpNrI00
(Lipsy/PA)

Lipsy Cut Out Detail Maxi Dress, £59, Next

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sl76c_0bIMpNrI00
(Warehouse/PA)

Warehouse Coral Satin Dress With Cut Outs, £55.20 (was £69)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F9ej8_0bIMpNrI00
(River Island/PA)

River Island Green Floral Cut Out Midi Dress, £38

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OGv6T_0bIMpNrI00
(Nasty Gal/PA)

Nasty Gal Petite Floral Print Side Circle Cut Out Mini Dress, £22.75 (was £35)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mb3Wv_0bIMpNrI00
(Oasis/PA)

Oasis Bright Pink Floral Print Cut Out Side Skater Dress, £25 (was £49)

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

205K+
Followers
97K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victoria Beckham
Person
Gabriela Hearst
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cut Out#Peekaboo#Abercrombie#Misspap X Miss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
Related
ApparelETOnline.com

ThirdLove Just Dropped a New Seamless Underwear Line: Shop the Collection

Say goodbye to VPL! ThirdLove has dropped a new seamless collection, perfect for the gym and everywhere else. The Form collection, which promises "limitless stretch and endless comfort" is the perfect solution for form-fitting outfits, allowing you the freedom to wear what you want, without showing a single seam. ThirdLove's...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Us Weekly

Boohoo Has So Many Summer Dresses on Sale Right Now — Starting at Just $6

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. When we’re shopping for seriously trendy styles at affordable prices, Boohoo always comes through for Us! As summer is coming to a close, we’re not looking to invest in pricey duds — but with events on the calendar, it’s time for a new dress. Naturally, Boohoo is the perfect place to browse!
ApparelPosted by
Us Weekly

Cap Off the Summer in These 17 Lightweight Dresses — Starting at Just $17

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The summer might be coming to a close in a mere few weeks, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to transition to fall fashion immediately. Even after Labor Day, the heat is still on — and we’re going to keep rocking all of our favorite summer dresses until we simply can’t anymore!
RetailPosted by
Teen Vogue

Billie Eilish Wore the Corset Trend We're Loving

All products featured on Teen Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When Bridgerton premiered at the end of 2020, it was hard to predict whether the fascination with vintage corset bodices and Regency-era fashion as a whole would stick around. Seven months later, it's safe to say it looks like at least one of them is here for the long haul.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Gives the ‘Ugly’ Sandal Trend a Thong-Toe Twist in a Chic Tropical Dress

Heidi Klum found a way to combine two of summer’s biggest footwear trends with ease this week. The model, who is currently visiting Italy with family and friends, took to Instagram today to show off her latest travel outfit of the day. The ensemble highlighted a floral-print dress complete with a collared neckline and cinched waist, contrasted by reflective sunglasses.
Malibu, CAPosted by
Footwear News

Pink Is Chic for Summer in Striped Maxi Dress & Comfy Superga Sneakers

Pink looked relaxed and casual while leaving a lunch with her parents yesterday in Malibu, Calif. The “So What” musician donned a blue and white vertical striped maxi dress with a V-shaped neckline. She paired the dress with a matching headscarf and a white cardigan from Lacoste that features a sizable crocodile appliqué on the left side of the sweater. For accessories, she wore simple gold necklaces and carried a Prada handbag. As it pertains to footwear, Pink wore a pair of white canvas sneakers from the brand Superga that feature white laces and thin soles. They also feature a rounded toe...
RetailPosted by
Teen Vogue

Dua Lipa Wears '90s Style Outfit With Purple Chunky Heels

Dua Lipa is all about bringing the trends of the late ‘90s and early 2000s back, and her latest ensemble has us levitating with inspiration. The star, who is currently on vacation in Albania, showed off her outfit in an Instagram gallery, pairing a set of bright purple square-toed mules featuring a super high chunky heel alongside a black midi skirt with a high slit and a mesh long-sleeved crop top with ties that criss-crossed throughout her midriff. Dua accessorized her ensemble with a handful of rings, earrings, and a thick gold chain ankle bracelet, and kept her beauty look simple, pulling her hair half back and wearing minimal makeup. The look was definitely something we could imagine on the “popular girl” or “cool outsider bad girl” during a party scene in a ‘90s teen movie.
Detroit, MIdetroitfashionnews.com

Fashionable Summer Dresses

Fashionable Summer Dresses Suggested by Detroit Fashion News Styling Expert Maria Alkhalil. Lightness, ease, and charm are what unites all the trendy dresses and sundresses for summer during the 2021 season. Fashionable summer dresses and sundresses are the basis of any summer wardrobe. If you love dresses, you’ll be pleased...
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

I Wear Dresses Practically Every Day—This "Pretty" Trend Is My Absolute Fave

If you know me well, you'll know that dresses are basically my second skin. In fact, on most days, you can spot me in some type of dress, whether it's a comfy tank dress to work in at home or a pretty floral frock for a weekend brunch. There is one particular style I'm obsessed with at the moment: ruched dresses. As it's one of the prettiest styles out there this season, I've spotted them all over the fashion set, on my feed, and at my favorite retailers this summer.
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

These Are the 6 Best Shoes to Wear With All Your Skirts

If you haven't noticed, skirts, no matter the hemline, are all over the fashion scene. Maxi, midi, or midi, it seems like everyone wants a piece. We're not surprised, as they carry the same silhouette and ease as a dress but offer twice as much versatility with how you style them. The tricky part? Figuring out which shoes to wear with them. While jeans and trousers come with easier options (almost any shoe style goes), skirts don't follow the same fate. Luckily for you, we know a thing or two about styling, so we'll give some assistance with your outfit woes.
Designers & Collectionsthezoereport.com

This Summer Anklet Trend Is Here To Dress Up All Your Outfits

It’s understandable if you associate ankles with beaded, after-school arts and crafts. After all, the colorful homemade versions were one of the ‘90s most prominent jewelry styles. Influencers began to bring back these quirky iterations last summer — thanks to the offerings from brands like éliou and Brinker & Eliza. But as summer charges on it’s become clear, 2021’s anklet style of choice is a more refined, elevated take.
Beauty & FashionETOnline.com

The Uggs Celebs Can't Stop Wearing are on Sale During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

When we think of UGGs, the iconic shearling boot immediately comes to mind, but there's another style from the brand that has become ultra-popular. The Fluff Yeah slides -- the cozy, plush slipper-and-sandal combination -- have been spotted all over TikTok and Instagram, and celebs are big fans of the statement-making shoes, too. Plus, during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, we found the Fluff Yeah slides on sale.
Designers & CollectionsArkansas Online

OMG, look at this: Summer's coolest dress an instant classic

For the second project in a series of storytelling products to be released sequentially throughout the summer New York product designer Nik Bentel set out to create the perfect summer dress by looking back. Way back. Using Sandro Botticelli's 1480s masterpiece The Birth of Venus as inspiration, Bentel set out...
ApparelHello Magazine

Amazon shoppers are all saying the same thing about this hot pink dress

If you're anything like us, summer dresses feature highly on your shopping list right now. When it comes to dressing for warmer weather, there's nothing better than throwing on a chic floaty midi to make it look like you've made far more effort than you really have. The latest must-have...
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

This Outdated Sunglasses Trend Has Officially Been Replaced

A few years back, teeny-tiny sunglasses were everywhere on the fashion scene. You really couldn’t escape them. Now, though, it seems that fashion people are wearing them less than they were in the past. “Tiny sunglasses were a trend I should have never tried, so I am grateful they are...
ApparelUS Magazine

17 Denim Pieces for Summer That Are Totally Trendy Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Denim on denim was once a taboo combination, but now it’s totally trending! If you want to make a street-style statement, rocking an all-denim ensemble is the way to go. But here’s the thing: You don’t have to go for head-to-toe denim if that’s not your aesthetic — there are plenty of stylish ways to wear jeans that are just as show-stopping.
Apparelprimewomen.com

Wardrobe Essentials: Summer Scarves Dress Up Your Outfit

Whether summer, spring, winter, or fall, my outfit of choice is a t-shirt and jeans. I know that is probably a terrible thing for a fashion blogger to admit, especially when dealing with fashion over 50, but there it is. The situation came to a head years ago when we were planning a trip overseas. I realized I needed to find versatile clothing that would take me from walking museums or parks – or cemeteries – to going to a nice restaurant for lunch or dinner. Items that wouldn’t necessarily require a return to our hotel for a change of clothes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy