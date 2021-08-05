Oleksandr Khyzhniak Edges Eumir Marcial, Will Face Hebert Conceicao Sousa For Men's Middleweight Gold

Oscar De La Hoya had choice words for Canelo on Twitter earlier today (July 19th) and the bad blood between the two continues to get worse. De La Hoya took to Twitter to share an old video of Eddie Hearn stating that Canelo will always be viewed as a cheater due to failed drug tests leading up to the second fight with GGG. De La Hoya stated in his Tweet that he always stood behind Canelo and it is Canelo who is ungrateful for his actions.