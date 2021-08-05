Cancel
Oleksandr Khyzhniak Edges Eumir Marcial, Will Face Hebert Conceicao Sousa For Men's Middleweight Gold

By Jake Donovan
Boxing Scene
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOleksandr Khyzhniak has not lost since failing to qualify for the 2016 Rio Olympics. The 61-fight win streak and a shot at Gold nearly disappeared in an instant, but the middleweight representative for Ukraine dug deep to outlast Philippines' Eumir Marcial in an all-out slugfest. Khyzhniak won on three (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) of the five judges to position Ukraine for a shot at first-ever Gold medal at middleweight.

