NFL

The Suicide Squad Hits HBO Max and the NFL Hall of Fame Game Takes Over FOX

Primetimer
 3 days ago
Five years after they last joined forces, The Suicide Squad sails back onto the screen in DC’s long-awaited sequel. The anti-superhero flick boasts an all-star cast of DCEU characters, including Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, Idris Elba’s Bloodsport, and John Cena’s Peacemaker. Also today: The Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Dallas...

Los Angeles, CA
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

Deadline

Markie Post Dies: Actress Known For ‘Night Court’, ‘The Fall Guy’ & More Was 70

Markie Post, the actress known for turns in Night Court, The Fall Guy, Hearts Afire and more, died on Saturday, following a three year, ten month battle with cancer. She was 70. Post’s manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, confirmed her passing to Deadline. Born on November 4, 1950 in Palo Alto, California, Post got her start in entertainment by working behind the scenes on game shows, including Split Second, earning an associate producer credit on Alex Trebek’s Double Dare, and appearing before the camera as a card dealer on NBC’s Card Sharks. Her first acting credits came in 1979, with appearances on episodes of CHiPs, Barnaby Jones, The Incredible...
Wardrobe Breakdown: Da Brat And Judy At ‘Brat Loves Judy’ Watch Party

Rapper Da Brat and fiance Judy held a premiere watch party at Views Bar & Grill in downtown Atlanta for their upcoming tv show on WE tv called, Brat Loves Judy. They both wore matching printed designer outfits for the red carpet stunting on all their guests. They definitely stood out and pulled up in a royal blue Bentley as well! I have more pics inside and what they were wearing and don’t forget to have a safe and fun weekend everyone!
Primetimer

Why Mike Richards was always going to be Jeopardy! host -- and why LeVar Burton didn't stand a chance

"First of all, Sony & #Jeopardy telegraphed this move early on when it had Richards host right after Ken Jennings," Melanie McFarland explains in a Twitter thread. "Jennings got a 7-week run, but that struck me as something of a stop-gap while production got its list of prospective hosts together. Jennings did...fine. However, on a show that prides itself on making the contestants the stars, having the GOAT as its permanent host ensures that in some respects he would always overshadow them. Having Richards follow Jennings reminded viewers of what Alex Trebek did so well. Richards doesn't directly channel or imitate Trebek, but his manner and delivery is familiar enough to recall the late great host. Of course it is. He was Trebek's EP. And he nailed his two weeks. By then the initial list of guest hosts had been released but, to be honest, most of the selections struck me as lovely tributes and/or theater. Notably, Levar Burton wasn't on that 1st list. Now: you could surmise that the Jeopardy! producers wanted to create some drama with that decision, but let's be real. The show was aware of the fan campaign. It began back in December 2020. Once Burton was added to the list that generated more publicity for him & the show, although obviously his desire get the hosting gig was and is genuine. However, a few things were against Burton from the jump. First, his stardom. Never mind the fact that the reasons he's famous & beloved are aligned with the Jeopardy! ideal. He's still a big star. And remember the whole point of Jeopardy! is to make its contenders the stars of the show. Yes, Trebek was its star when he was host, but the reason for that is he innovated a way of hosting that largely stayed out of contestants' way. He was low-key and comforting. Burton is also low-key and comforting. He's also forever associated with other iconic TV roles, though. And I think that (and yes, his age) worked against him more than his performance during his tryout week. In selecting Richards Jeopardy! is opting for a 'smooth transition' strategy in which the show's calm and comforting familiarity isn't entirely upended. He'll require an acclimation period, as any new person would, but perhaps not as much to diehard viewers. And here's where this analysis gets cold & brutal. Richards was selected despite the many cases made for Jeopardy to display some commitment to diversity by selecting a woman or a person of color because...the job was always his. Richards knows how to guide the game, how to keep the time, the cadence, everything. There's no need for a 'breaking in' period. He's ready to jump in because...he's the younger guy who has always been there. Isn't that how the world works?...For some people?..." McFarland adds: "Mike Richards makes sense for Jeopardy! because this is a show that doesn't need a star, or to change the world. It makes stars & takes pride in being a beacon of stability."
The Suicide Squad Fans Champion Sylvester Stallone's King Shark for Stealing the Show

The Suicide Squad is out now in theaters and on HBO Max, and King Shark has been trending as one of the movie's standout characters. Though his motion capture was performed by Steve Agee, who also plays Belle Reve warden John Economos, King Shark was voiced by screen legend Sylvester Stallone. The hungry, man-eating anthropomorphic shark emerged as a fan favorite when he first appeared in the trailer and fans seem to now love him that much more after catching the full performance.
The Suicide Squad: So Who Does Taika Waititi Play?

James Gunn's new Suicide Squad movie has a massive cast and plenty of big names to go around between familiar faces like Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn and newcomers like Bloodsport and Peacemaker (played by Idris Elba and John Cena, respectively). But one name on the cast list piqued the interest of many fans--fan-favorite Taika Waititi has been signed onto the project in a mystery role for months.
‘The Suicide Squad’ Will Be Streaming on HBO Max Earlier Than Expected

This week marks the release of writer/director James Gunn’s highly anticipated DC Films debut The Suicide Squad, but the film is hitting both movie theaters and HBO Max earlier than expected. Like with all of Warner Bros.’ 2021 movies, The Suicide Squad is being released in theaters and on HBO Max at the same time – although it will only be streaming on HBO Max for 31 days, and only for those who subscribe to the ad-free version of HBO Max (which is $14.99). But in contrast to other releases like Godzilla vs. Kong and Space Jam: A New Legacy, The Suicide Squad is getting an “early preview” release both in theaters and on HBO Max this Thursday evening.
What Time Does ‘The Suicide Squad’ Premiere on HBO Max?

Your favorite convicts from Suicide Squad are kinda, sorta back in The Suicide Squad, the standalone sequel that is coming theaters and HBO Max this weekend. At the very least, Margot Robbie is back to play Harley Quinn, her third time in the role after 2016’s Suicide Squad and 2020’s Birds of Prey. Also returning are Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang. Newcomers to this new Suicide Squad movie include Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, and Sylvester Stallone as the voice of King Shark.
The Suicide Squad Cast Join Campaign For Building to Be Named After Co-Star Nathan Fillion

The cast of The Suicide Squad is trying to manifest a number of things this week. First, everyone involved is hoping for a major weekend at the box office. Second, they're hoping to get a major new landmark in Edmonton named after The Suicide Squad star Nathan Fillion. The Canadian city is in the process converting a series of downtown parking lots into a luscious green park, and one new online petition hopes the city will opt to name it the Nathan Fillion Civilian Pavilion. Fillion is, after all, from the city.
FOX Sports Sets Broadcast Lineup for Its First-Ever Pro Football Hall of Fame Game

LOS ANGELES – FOX Sports marks its first-ever broadcast of the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, Aug. 5, when the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys face off at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. Live game coverage begins at 8:00 PM ET with a special edition of FOX NFL SUNDAY live on-site from the stadium at 7:00 PM ET on FOX.
New on HBO Max in August 2021: The Suicide Squad, Titans, and More

August 2021 will finally see the release of The Suicide Squad on HBO Max - James Gunn's superhero action adventure film that has some of DC's most degenerate delinquents joining a do-or-die mission to hopefully get them out of prison. However, that's not all for DC fans, as season 3 of Titans will also premiere in August and will see our heroes drawn to Gotham City to reunite with old friends and face new threats.
Nathan Fillion Reveals Plans For Fan-Favorite TV Show Reunion

Nathan Fillion revealed where plans stand for a cast reunion in one of his earliest projects. He’s been a fan-favorite on TV for a long time now, and one of the first things that ardent fans of his recognize is Two Guys, A Girl, and a Pizza Place. That show ran for four seasons and 81 episodes back in the late 90s. During an interview about his role as TDK in The Suicide Squad, Fillion told Inverse that he ran into some of the co-stars not too long ago. While they enjoyed catching up and tossed around the idea of a reunion, nothing is imminent at the moment. But, Fillion and his friends didn’t rule it out either. With every show you can imagine getting some kind of reunion or cast reading in the last two years, it would seem that nothing is impossible. But, if you wanted to see the actor be witty in a large ensemble cast sometime soon, maybe The Suicide Squad is a better bet.
When are The Suicide Squad, Reminiscence, Dune and more coming to HBO Max?

AT&T's decision last year to move its 2021 Warner Bros. theatrical slate to a simultaneous release on HBO Max at no additional charge sent shockwaves through Hollywood. It also provided a welcome benefit to subscribers looking for new things to watch while stuck at home. With the summer movie season fully underway, the next film from the Warner Bros. slate is The Suicide Squad, which will hit theaters and the service on Aug. 5 at 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET).
The Suicide Squad hits HBO Max on Thursday: Here's how much it'll cost

The trailers got us primed for an absurd, violent and signature James Gunn adventure, and now The Suicide Squad is finally closing in. The DC film about a group of convicts who take on a suicidal mission arrives on Thursday, Aug. 5, a day earlier than expected on the big screen and HBO Max.
FOX 53 Insider: Erin Andrews previews Steelers in Hall of Fame Game

PITTSBURGH — On this week's FOX 53 Insider, FOX's lead NFL reporter Erin Andrews joins Darren Zaslau to talk about the Steelers opening the preseason on Aug. 5 against the Cowboys in the Hall of Fame Game. Andrews will be the sideline reporter for the game which kicks off at...
The Suicide Squad: Fan Fervor as James Gunn’s “Mind-Blowing” DC Movie Hits HBO Max and Theaters

The Suicide Squad is now playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max — and fans are calling James Gunn's DC movie "mind-blowing." A standalone successor to director David Ayer's Suicide Squad, Gunn's Squad assembles another ragtag team of expendable supervillains whose heads (and minds) will be blown by the itchy-trigger-fingered A.R.G.U.S. Director Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) should they step out of line. Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) is back in action with a slew of Task Force X newcomers — Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Peacemaker (John Cena), Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian), Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior), King Shark (voice of Sylvester Stallone), and their handler Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman) — and they're all dying to save the world.
How to watch The Suicide Squad on HBO Max from anywhere in the world

The Suicide Squad – DC Comic's latest superhero spectacular starring Margot Robbie as crazed criminal psychologist Harley Quinn – is streaming on HBO Max for a month starting 6th August. Read on to watch The Suicide Squad on HBO Max from any country in the world... Ready to catch up...

