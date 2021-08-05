Here’s a New Moon Baño Ritual to Manifest Your Wishes

Every single planet in astrology has its own personality and rules over different aspects of the human psyche. As they each move through the zodiac, they propel you forward, clashing with other planets and sparking new energy into your reality. Most people obsess over the zodiac signs, but to be quite frank, the planets are way more interesting (and influential). However, these planets are far from perfect, and sometimes, they veer off course. Occasionally, they’ll even stop in their tracks and begin tilting backwards, folding their energy inward. There’s even a word for this bizarre occurrence, and it’s called a “retrograde”. And if you’re a follower of astrology, you know how uncomfortable this cosmic conundrum can be. In fact, you’re probably wondering what planets are retrograde during August 2021, just so you can be mentally prepared.