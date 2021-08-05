Pan African payments company Cellulant acquires PSP License in Ghana

Float has partnered with Mono to ease credit needs with collateral-free revenue advances and give small and medium Africa-based businesses the leverage to pursue growth. Running a small business or sole proprietorship is daunting and limited access to capital can make this twice as hard. Businesses require all the assistance they can get, and this includes access to credit. This is how Float is helping businesses in Africa grow today. The Float team needed access to their customers' financial accounts to retrieve their financial history to assess creditworthiness and make informed underwriting decisions. This led them to Mono.