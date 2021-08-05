Pan African payments company Cellulant acquires PSP License in Ghana
Central Bank of Ghana has granted payments company Cellulant a PSP licence that allows Cellulant to aggregate merchant services and process financial services. The licence also provides Cellulant with the possibility of acquiring merchants; deploying POS systems, and aggregating payments for banks, institutions, and the general public. The licence is a requirement under the Payment Services Act 2019 which mandates that all Financial Technology or digital payments companies be licensed by the Bank of Ghana before they can operate in the country.thepaypers.com
thepaypers.com