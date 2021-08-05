ICOSA Collective Gallery presents TJ Lemanski: "Exit Strategy" artist reception
This is an exercise in strategic thinking, aligning the few routes available to make the right moves. This is an exercise in positive visualization. Pool your resources and make your money work for you. Sage advice if there ever was any. Pool your money and then make more. Easy and repeatable. Back burner debt and lingering health concerns, the OSHA violations and baked-in inequities, and just roll it over. Easy and repeatable. Keep it rolling, like a tide. This is an exercise in strategically thinking visually positive.
