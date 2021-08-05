Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

ICOSA Collective Gallery presents TJ Lemanski: "Exit Strategy" artist reception

culturemap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. This is an exercise in strategic thinking, aligning the few routes available to make the right moves. This is an exercise in positive visualization. Pool your resources and make your money work for you. Sage advice if there ever was any. Pool your money and then make more. Easy and repeatable. Back burner debt and lingering health concerns, the OSHA violations and baked-in inequities, and just roll it over. Easy and repeatable. Keep it rolling, like a tide. This is an exercise in strategically thinking visually positive.

austin.culturemap.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tank
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Handler#Exercise#Icosa Collective Gallery#Osha#Ink Tank And Free Beer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Podcast
Related
Visual Artculturemap.com

Tiemann Art Gallery presents Classical Sound: Toby Blumenthal and Bruce Williams

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Classical musicians Toby Blumenthal and Bruce Williams, performing together as Duo Amici, are taking classical chamber music out of the concert hall and into mainstream venues with Classical Sound.
La Crosse, WILa Crosse Tribune

In-person artist receptions return to the Pump House Regional Arts Center

The Pump House Regional Arts Center in downtown La Crosse will host an open house and in-person artist reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, featuring exhibiting artists Jennifer Williams, Scott Onsager, Carissa Brudos and Drazen Dupor. This art gallery exhibition began Tuesday, July 20, and runs through Saturday, Sept. 11.
Sutter Creek, CAledger.news

Gallery 10's August Featured Artist — Patricia Prendergast

Since retiring from a career as a computer programmer, Patricia has been able to indulge her love of nature and art. She chose pastels as the best medium to portray the serenity of the landscape of her native California. She draws inspiration primarily from various locales along the American River, the hills of Marin and North Lake Tahoe. However, her paintings are more an evocation of an emotional response to the transcendence found through nature than a rendering of a specific place.
Visual ArtPosted by
Vail Daily

Desire to Acquire: Four artists to meet at C. Anthony Gallery this weekend

Meet four fabulous artists at C. Anthony Gallery today and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and prepare for a unique visual experience:. James Jensen creates paintings that tie exciting movements of color to abstract compositions with classical elements. Throughout his radical transformation as an artist, one constant remains: his adherence to the old masters’ traditions like the color palette and delicate details.
Wayne County, NCnewbernnow.com

Artist Tracey Penrod Featured in Director’s Gallery

Craven Arts Council & Gallery is proud to present the work of Tracey Penrod in the Director’s Gallery for the month of August. Tracey Penrod is a lifelong resident of Eastern North Carolina. She lives in Wayne County where the surrounding land and its aspects, both seen and unseen, offer inspiration for many of her works of art. Craven Arts Council will host a reception during the August ArtWalk from 5 – 8 p.m. on Friday, August 13.
Photographygreenvillejournal.com

Photos: Sift Gallery presents Melissa Anderson’s art

Sift Gallery hosted Melissa Anderson and her latest work, “Historical Fiction: Faces of Claussen’s Bakery,” on Thursday, July 22, 2021. Her latest work is on display through September inside McMillan Pazdan Smith. Photos by Bonfire Visuals.
Visual Artculturemap.com

Art for the People Gallery presents Hallie Rae Ward: "Lightful" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Art for the People Gallery will present "Lightful," featuring the positive glow of Hallie Rae Ward’s beams. When guests walk into the gallery, they will catch their eye as they radiate. Ward wrote a poem for each artwork and then wrapped each beam with colorful fibers to express the energy of her feelings, reflections, experiences, and affirmations. As visitors absorb the poems and colorful beams, they ebb and flow through colored light, creating movement and energy.
Visual Artcapenews.net

Gallery Reception In Osterville Is Sunday

After a pandemic-related hiatus from gallery receptions, Creative Hands Gallery is hosting a "Meet and Greet the Gallery Artists” on Sunday, August 1, from 2 to 4 PM. Many of the local artists represented in the gallery are planning to attend the event. Wine, cheese and other assorted refreshments will be served at the reception. The Gallery is located at 812 Main Street, Unit 2, in Osterville Village. There is plenty of parking behind the building, and the gallery has a rear entrance.
Binghamton, NYbinghamtonhomepage.com

Late local artist to have artwork gallery displayed

BINGHAMTON, NY – A late Binghamton native is getting her art spotlighted with a gallery exhibit downtown. Opening for First Friday tomorrow, the artwork of Glenda Blake will be on display from 5 to 9pm at the Cooperative Gallery at 213 State Street. Blake worked as a graphic designer for...
Watertown, MAWatertown News

Artist Reception at Watertown Gallery for Storefront Art Projects Show

Artists featured in latest show at Storefront Art Projects will host a reception on Thursday, Aug. 5. The show features pieces from Gateway Arts, a Brookline-based gallery and workshop for adult artists with disabilities. The masked reception will be hosted by Storefront Art Project at the gallery located at 83 Spring St., Watertown from 7 p.m to 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 5.
Saint Johnsbury, VTnorthstarmonthly.com

Fried Family Gallery presents multi-artist show

After a year of closure due to COVID-19, Catamount Arts is pleased to announce the reopening of the Fried Family Gallery in its St. Johnsbury arts center. From July 1-Sept. 26, Open to Landscape, a four person exhibition of paintings, photographs and works on paper, will be on view and feature works by Keith Chamberlin, Terry Ekasala, Anni Lorenzini and Elizabeth Nelson.
Pomfret, VTourherald.com

Artistree Gallery Presents Watercolor Trio Exhibit

Three Vermont artists who specialize in watercolors will be featured in the next exhibit at Artistree’s Gallery in South Pomfret. Paula Cloudpainter and Kate Reeves of Barnard, and Kathleen Fiske of Woodstock will share their paintings and digital art, created through the cool, translucent beauty of watercolor. Each artist expresses their love of nature and the nature of change in […]
Milford, NJadvertisernewssouth.com

ARTery Gallery to hold opening reception for ‘Artists’ Notes’

The ARTery Gallery in Milford presents “Artists’ Notes,” featuring the works of Laura Dudes and Claude Larson. This collective exhibit showcases colorful works in acrylic, textile and mixed media. A delight to the eye and food for the soul, these creations have something for everyone to take in and enjoy.
Visual ArtWestword

Leon Gallery Throws a Costume Gala to Support Rising Artists

There’s a motto at the nonprofit Leon Gallery: “Outliers change the world.”. For executive director Eric Nord, those words help define the space's mission. “It comes from a scientific mathematical term,” he says. “It’s the idea that people who are unique and have distinct voices are the people who move things forward, change our minds and allow us to see things differently, so we get a more varied view of the world and what’s possible.”
Visual Artbaldwin-bulletin.com

artZ Gallery artists announced

ArtZ Gallery presents the work of Brenda Haack and Jan Killian, two area artists to be featured July 22-Aug. 29. Brenda creates her jewelry designs in her studio/gallery, Dragonfly and Damsel, in Spring Valley. She works primarily with silver, gold, enamel and stone to create simple, organic forms in her jewelry. She gathers stones from the shores of Lake Superior. The stones are precious to her because they are ancient and strong, yet soft and smooth from years of tumbling in the surf. For years she lived on a small lake in northwest Wisconsin and became mesmerized by the movement and colors of the water, sand and shore. These are the colors and shapes that inform and inspire her work. She has studied with many metalsmith and enamel artists to learn how to translate her vision into real form. “My goal with every piece of jewelry that I make is to share a piece of my heart and soul,” said Brenda. “My intention is that Dragonfly and Damsel creative jewelry designs will become a wearable piece of art for you.” www.dragonflyanddamsel.com.
Ocala, FLcf.edu

CF Webber Gallery Presents ‘Time Will Tell’ Exhibition

The artworks consist of screen printing on atypical materials, along with encaustic painting, and objects cast in glass, aluminum and iron. There is no charge to view the exhibition at the Webber Gallery, 3001 S.W. College Road, Ocala. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Goloborotko...

Comments / 0

Community Policy