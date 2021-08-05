How to Heal, When the World is Killing You Harshly

I would like to lead this column with a direct quote from author and activist, Jo Luehmann: “You can’t experience what you can’t experience. When someone in a marginalized identity tells you (that) you have harmed them, then you have two options: (1) deny their reality and think you know better about them than they do themselves, or (2) lean in and learn so you don’t cause harm again in the same way. It’s our internalized superiority complex that causes us to believe that we get to decide what harms marginalized identity groups, it is our privilege that has allowed for us not to experience the harm and trauma they’ve experienced. In our privileged identities one of the things we need to learn to do is listen to what marginalized folks have to say, and then be grateful they even took the time to educate us; they absolutely don’t owe us that.”