How to Heal, When the World is Killing You Harshly
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Vortex presents a workshop performance of How to Heal, When the World is Killing You Harshly, a solo work-in-progress that tracks Oktavea LaToi’s personal journey towards communal healing, self love, and healthy relationships in a world that is killing us with racial violence, fetishism, climate crisis, rage, and a global pandemic.austin.culturemap.com
Comments / 0