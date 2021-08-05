Cancel
Restaurants

Desert Door presents Casco Porto Release Dinner with Contigo

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Desert Door Texas Sotol is hosting a four course dinner in collaboration with Contigo to commemorate the launch of Casco Porto, Desert Door’s fourth limited Explorer Series release and the first to feature European origin barrels. This special barrel came all the way from Portugal where it was once used to age port.

Restaurantsculturemap.com

Trova Wine + Market presents Farm to Trova Dinner

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Trova chef team is teaming up with Profound Foods and Regalis Texas, who consistently provide with fresh ingredients and gourmet goods for menu items at Trova. The dinner will feature a five-course tasting menu, complete with wine pairings.
Plano, TXculturemap.com

Knife Plano presents Heaven’s Door Dinner

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Knife has partnered with Heaven’s Door to host a whiskey and bourbon pairing dinner. The decadent evening will feature a cocktail reception followed by a four-course tasting menu featuring a carefully curated menu paired with Heaven’s Door whiskey and bourbon with each course.
Drinksculturemap.com

Kuhlman Cellars presents Dog Days of Summer Wine Release Party

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Kuhlman Cellars will present Dog Days of Summer with their refreshing new white wines and live music. The event will celebrate the...
Dallas, TXdmagazine.com

The Village Dallas Presents: Dinner With Your Ex

Whether you’ve called The Village home in the past, lived it up at the original Village Country Club, or just want to come to see what all the hype is about, we’re inviting you back to relive your party days like a Villager. For one week only, we’re opening our dinner service to the public to enjoy a meal at our resident exclusive Village Country Club and see how far your old stomping grounds have come. End your week with a bang and grab a ticket to Party With Your Ex on August 20th at 7:30 pm featuring music by Emerald City Band, gourmet bites for purchase from The Village’s new Drey Hotel, and good times just like you remember them!
Drinksculturemap.com

The Ranch at Las Colinas presents Exclusive Wine Pairing Dinner

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Ranch at Las Colinas will present a special wine pairing dinner featuring The Prisoner Wine Company. The true Texas restaurant will...
Drinksculturemap.com

Roughhouse Brewing presents Rice Lager Release Party

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Roughhouse Brewing will present the release of the second brew in their traditional lager series: Rice Lager. This Roughhouse Brewing x Live Oak Brewing Company collaboration is crisp, light-bodied, low in bitterness and supremely crushable and features Texas-grown Pilsner and flaked torrefied rice. The event features live performances by Adam Johnson Duo and Vin Mott Blues Band.
Drinksculturemap.com

Milam & Greene Whiskey presents HOME Single Barrel Bourbon Whiskey Release

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Milam & Greene Whiskey is releasing its limited-edition HOME Single Barrel Bourbon Whiskey at a special event at the distillery. A special cask was selected and bottled to raise funds for HOME, Housing Opportunities for Musicians and Entertainers, a non-profit group made up of musicians and music business professionals dedicated to helping aging musicians in the Austin area pay their housing expenses.
Abilene, TXPosted by
KEAN 105

Celebrate International Beer Day With One of These Tasty Beers

International Beer Day is celebrated, each year, on the first Friday of August. International Beer Day is a global celebration of beer, taking place in pubs, breweries, and backyards all over the world. It’s a day for beer lovers everywhere to raise a toast to our brewers and bartenders and rejoice in the greatness of beer! [InternationalBeerDay.com]
Musicculturemap.com

8th Wonder Brewery presents 8.8 Day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. 8.8 Day at 8th Wonder Brewery will serve as the Wonder Water Herbal Seltzer Official Launch Party and feature the debut of Hard 8 Pale Ale, a brand-new beer.
Drinksculinarybackstreets.com

Bottle Stopper: Porto’s Unexpected Cork Country

We were crawling through traffic on Porto’s ring road in our rental car when dawn finally caught up to us, illuminating the spectacular view of the Douro River down below. That slice of the waterfront quickly glided past as we exited the bridge, soon replaced by the lush rolling countryside south of the city: olive trees, low grape arbors. We were on our way to Santa Maria de Lamas to visit the headquarters of the world’s largest cork producer, Amorim Cork.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mental_Floss

McDonald's Free Fry Refills Are Their Best-Kept Secret

McDonald's denies the existence of an official secret menu, but some locations do offer special ordering hacks to customers in the know. TikTok user Orlando Johnson highlighted one of the fast food chain's best-kept secrets in a recent video. As Newsweek reports, your order of French fries from McDonald's may come with a free refill: All you have to do is ask for it.
Los Angeles, CAargonautnews.com

Deserts and Abandoned Spaces

Photographer invites walls and windows to tell their stories. Los Angeles artist Osceola Refetoff captures the richness of deserts and the spaces that people have abandoned. His series, “It’s a Mess Without You,” which he began in 2013, has garnered much recognition and rewards. Several selections from that series are...
Theater & Danceculturemap.com

Agora Artists presents Mini Movement Fest

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Mini Movement Fest is a one-day long dance festival, organized by Agora Artists, that includes four movement workshops and an evening concert. The workshops are led by both local and visiting festival artists and open to participants of all experience levels high school age and older. The evening concert features a variety of dance-based performance and multimedia works presented by the festival artists.
Drinkscapeanneats.com

SATURDAY, AUGUST 7TH, COMPLIMENTARY FINE WINE TASTINGS @ SAVOUR, FROM TERROIR WINES!

WHAT: Join us this Saturday, August 7th for a special complimentary wine tasting with wine merchant / owner of Terroir Wines, Gordon Alexander. Alexander will be pouring an unique and diverse selection of wine from his acclaimed portfolio, for the tasting representing: Spain, Austria, Provence Fr., Mendicino,CA, and Portugal …6 singular bottles that may be new to your palette. As always, the tasting is elevated using our imported Riedel stemware.
Drinksdrinkhacker.com

Review: NV Cockburn’s Porto Branco

Summer is made for mixing up cocktails with white Port — just add tonic and an orange slice if you have it. Cockburn’s nonvintage Porto Branco offers an approachable, if innocuous, way to explore some of the charms of this unique wine — at a very reasonable price. It’s a...
Musicculturemap.com

Levy Park presents Summer Block Party

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Levy Park will present the last Summer Block Party of the year, sponsored by Texas Children’s Hospital. The party, which is a part of a series generously sponsored by Texas Children’s Hospital, will feature music by DJ Mohawk Steve. In addition to live music, families will also enjoy the return of the water park feature, bubble stations with the Texas Bubblers, and games including double Dutch, hopscotch courts hand painted by local artists Gabriel Prusmack and Nacho Sanchez, four square, Simon Says, ping pong, mini golf, and more.

