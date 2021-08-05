Desert Door presents Casco Porto Release Dinner with Contigo
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Desert Door Texas Sotol is hosting a four course dinner in collaboration with Contigo to commemorate the launch of Casco Porto, Desert Door’s fourth limited Explorer Series release and the first to feature European origin barrels. This special barrel came all the way from Portugal where it was once used to age port.austin.culturemap.com
