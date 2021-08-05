Desert Door presents Casco Porto Release Dinner with Contigo

Whether you’ve called The Village home in the past, lived it up at the original Village Country Club, or just want to come to see what all the hype is about, we’re inviting you back to relive your party days like a Villager. For one week only, we’re opening our dinner service to the public to enjoy a meal at our resident exclusive Village Country Club and see how far your old stomping grounds have come. End your week with a bang and grab a ticket to Party With Your Ex on August 20th at 7:30 pm featuring music by Emerald City Band, gourmet bites for purchase from The Village’s new Drey Hotel, and good times just like you remember them!