Solarflux FOCUS Parabolic Dish Concentrator Converts 72% Of Solar Energy Into Usable Heat
Solarflux, a company specializing in parabolic dish concentrator technology, has developed the FOCUS parabolic dish concentrator, which converts 72% of the solar energy it gets into usable heat. This news comes from Solarflux, which just announced the results of an independent report by Lehigh University’s Energy Research Center. The report was conducted in close accordance with the methods outlined in the ASTM 905-87 industry standard relating to solar concentrators.cleantechnica.com
Comments / 0