Top hoops recruit Emoni Bates reclassifies to 2021

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

Emoni Bates, formerly the No. 1 basketball prospect in the Class of 2022, said Wednesday he is reclassifying to 2021 and has narrowed his search to four options.

Bates will choose from Oregon, Memphis, Michigan State or the G League. He also had considered Baylor, Miami and other professional leagues before narrowing the list.

Bates, a small forward from Ypsilanti, Mich., originally committed to Michigan State but reopened his recruitment in April.

Despite his reclassification, Bates will not be old enough to enter the 2022 NBA draft.

The 247 Sports Composite rankings currently dub Bates the No. 2 prospect in the 2022 class. This summer he fell behind Jalen Duren, a center from Delaware who reportedly also is considering reclassifying to 2021.

–Field Level Media

