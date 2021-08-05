Cancel
The threat from Iran must be taken seriously

By Telegraph View
Telegraph
 3 days ago

The attempted hijacking of a bulk carrier in the Gulf of Oman is the latest in an alarming number of terrorist operations against shipping. As with the others – including a drone attack that killed two crewmen, among them Adrian Underwood, a British national, last week – the finger of blame is being pointed at Iran. Tehran has denied responsibility but it is hard to imagine who else it might be and the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRG) have a history of targeting shipping.

