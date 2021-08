Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street Thursday as weakness in chipmakers and other tech companies offsets gains in other sectors including health care. The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% in the early going, after setting its latest record high a day earlier. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite was off 0.3%. News on the economy was mixed. Claims for unemployment benefits fell for the third week in a row, an optimistic sign on the job market, but wholesale prices rose 1% in July, more than expected and matching the increase in June. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.37%.