Revenge is a dish best served with bacon in 'Pig'

Now on Amazon Prime, Val is the Val Kilmer biodoc we probably didn’t want, but definitely didn’t know we needed. Turns out, the eccentric Hollywood star was, and still is, one of those (possibly annoying) people who’s constantly filming himself, and has pallets full of videotapes documenting decades of his life: home movies, audition tapes, stuff from film sets, goofy films he and his brothers made in their backyard, etc. Directors Ting Poo and Leo Scott crafted a portrait of an artist by plucking some revealing, funny, poignant and sad moments from hundreds of hours of Kilmer’s videos, and integrating it with some new, recent footage, which catches us up with the actor after a bout with throat cancer ravaged his voice, mostly ended his career and left him with a new perspective on life. The result is messy but absorbing.
