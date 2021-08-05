Revenge is a dish best served with bacon in 'Pig'

Humans have long searched for their purpose and a way to define their identity. For some its tied up in what we do, for others it’s just a matter of where we’re from. This week’s new movies on VOD all tell stories of people who are looking for the thing that makes them uniquely them. In Pig, Nicolas Cage plays a truffle hunter whose beloved pig is kidnapped, and as he searches for the kidnappers, he reveals a sensitive, philosophical side to himself that takes the film places you didn’t think it would go. In Val, Hollywood leading man Val Kilmer reflects on his career highs, lows, and missed opportunities on a documentary he filmed himself over the course of his career.