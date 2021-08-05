CG woman arrested after reportedly punching 2 women
CASA GRANDE — A Casa Grande woman was arrested on suspicion of assault charges after she allegedly punched two other women. According to Casa Grande Police reports, Victoria Molina, 28, was arrested on suspicion of assault, aggravated assault with a weapon, domestic violence disruptive behavior-fighting, failure to confirm her identity as a sex offender and failure to notify police of an address change as a sex offender.www.pinalcentral.com
