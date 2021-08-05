Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

estudio PKa defines its casa M&M in buenos aires with a grid of massive timber shutters

designboom.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrating views across a lagoon, estudio PKa completes its casa M&M in the santa teresa neighborhood of buenos aires. the dwelling is designed to maintain privacy and control sunlight while allowing for wide, open vistas across the natural surroundings. with the project’s conception, the team begins with a pure, primitive volume. next, voids are introduced and organized according to the orientation of the house within its site, a factor which further informed the shading methods applied to the windows. the large windows along the front facade are set back while those to the rear are shaded with timber shutters.

www.designboom.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buenos Aires#Pka#Timber#Santa Teresa#Estudio Pka#Casa M M#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
Interior DesignDezeen

Ten home interiors with inventive broken-plan layouts

With the pandemic leading to a move away from open-plan domestic interiors, our latest lookbook showcases 10 homes with broken plans that provide more privacy. A broken plan is an interior that has been divided into zones to cater to different activities and privacy levels, without being split into individual rooms.
Interior Designdesignboom.com

'g collection' is a series of modern glass-legged furniture pieces

Thailand based furniture brand takehomedesign unveiled its new minimal furniture series ‘g collection’. all the pieces are made of transparent glass legs and fuse materials and functionality without compromising on the aesthetic. g marble table v.3 dimension: w160xd80xh75 cm. g collection by takehomedesign aims to include strong and steady loose...
Designdesignboom.com

golucci embeds wooden box café into the concrete urban fabric of shanghai

Golucci interior architects has completed the yijian café taking shape as a simple wooden box embedded in shanghai’s chaotic concrete urban fabric. the simple and clean design makes use of the limited space to accommodate the different functions, while letting the minimal interior encourage emotional interaction among users. drawing influence...
ArchDaily

Wuhan Creative Design Center / Office for Urban Renewal

Text description provided by the architects. The site here was a dormitory of Wuhan Iron And Steel Corporation (WISCO), built in Russian style 70 years ago. The target building was the original No.3 primary school and located on the central axis of the community. Through various design strategies such as architecture, interior, landscape, and exhibition, architects jointly tried to convey the organic renewal view, the historical view, and the human view.
Computersdesignboom.com

'frank' helps ordinary people to design sustainable homes by playing with blocks

Meet ‘design with frank’: a new digital tool that embeds architectural intelligence in a user-friendly way so that everyone can make well-designed homes that fit their exact needs. designed by gabriel munnich and chloe (yaoyi) fan, the software streamlines the traditional design process into a simple and familiar game-like experience, in which users can manipulate and connect 3D blocks to make a house; similar to playing with construction blocks as a child.
Interior DesignWallpaper*

This Chinese house blends minimalism and red accents

A minimalist aesthetic of clean surfaces and neutral, light colours blends with red accents in this Chinese house in Xinxi Town. The project, a new-build family residence in the heart of the city’s Zhongsanhe Village, a bustling area that retains a traditional feel, is the brainchild of Chinese practice AD Architecture. Named Red Box, the house is a geometric composition that resembles an architectural Tetris game from the outside, while revealing a haven of calm inside.
Home & Gardendesignboom.com

‘mycelia house’ is a functional and minimal container for mushrooms

Designer caity duffus created ‘mycelia house’, a functional, and simple container that showcases the beauty of mushrooms and supports their growth within the home. the product’s aim is to reconnect humans with their innate nature, through the display, caring for, and nourishment of mushrooms as a living entity and as a food source.
Interior Designmymmanews.com

10 Advantages Of Engineered Wood Flooring

Engineered wood flooring is an excellent choice for many homeowners. Wood floors are a great way to bring warmth to any room in your home. They also offer exceptional durability and scratch resistance, which means they will last for years without the need for expensive refinishing or maintenance treatments. The process of installing wood floors can be completed by nearly anyone with the right tools and knowledge to do it correctly. What other benefits come with engineered wooden flooring? Let’s explore!
Home & Gardendesignboom.com

a perforated screen with operable panels clads kumar la noce's house JP in bangalore

Kumar la noce negotiates between domesticity and the city with ‘house JP’ in bangalore, india. the multigenerational dwelling is distinguished by a perforated metal screen system, which was realized in close collaboration with a fabricator with a passion for detailed metalwork. the light blue veil, punctured by operable panels, lets the house be either solid or translucent; closed to the street or open to the urban environment outside.
Designhomeadore.com

Casa M&M by Estudio Pka

Casa M&M is a modern house located in Santa Teresa, Buenos Aires, Argentina, designed in 2021 by Estudio Pka. Located in the Santa Teresa neighborhood, Tigre, province of Buenos Aires with views of the lagoon, Casa m & m is projected from a solid volume, openwork and with a management of light control.
Posted by
TheSpoon

Hosted Kitchens Raises €1.25M Seed Round for its Ghost Kitchen Network

Hosted Kitchens, an Ireland-based network of ghost kitchens, announced today that it has raised a €1.25 million (~$1.48M USD) Seed round of funding. In a message sent to The Spoon, Hosted Kitchens CEO Sean Murray said the round was funded by Irish private investors. As its name suggests, Hosted Kitchens...
Home & Gardentimebusinessnews.com

Major Advantages of Installing Timber Shutters for the Windows in a House

All of us believe in a saying that an individual’s greatest asset is the house that he owns. No matter at whichever part of the globe you reside in, a large percentage of the individuals spend a lot of their money, time as well as effort in rightly finding the best place to live in and the remaining time is spent in tastefully designing the interiors. Everyone wants to make the house look beautiful, comfortable and safe with the help of timber shutters.
Visual ArtDezeen

Bernardo Bader Architekten designs extension to timber kindergarten

Bregenz-based studio Bernardo Bader Architekten has completed a timber extension to Kindergarten Am Schlatt in Lustenau, Austria, with dark red window frames that reference the colour of the main building. Bernardo Bader Architekten added space for three more groups of children to the existing single-storey nursery and improved the connection...
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

A Raffia Lamp To Gently Illuminate Your Decor

Do you fall for natural and cozy atmospheres and need additional lighting in the living room or bedroom?. The raffia lamp, star of table lamps recently, is ideal for you! You will find an impressive number of them as it is emulated by its generous design and its natural material. To help you with your choice, we have spotted 6 raffia lamps that have it all: will you find the pearl?
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

The Lambda COVID Variant is Currently Spreading in the Following Locations

The Lambda COVID Variant is Currently Spreading in the Following Locations. Now that the Lambda version of the coronavirus has become the prevalent strain in Peru and continues to circulate over most of South America, health officials are beginning to track its progress. Preliminary evidence suggests that the variant, also...
NFLThe Guardian

The woman who rifles through New York’s garbage – exposing the city’s excesses

On an ordinary street in the middle of Manhattan, Anna Sacks gets ready to rifle through the trash. But first, she takes out her phone and turns on the camera. “You can see, they’ve ripped up the RXBars,” says Sacks in the resulting TikTok video, as she documents the depths of this particular bag of trash, plopped outside a CVS pharmacy. Her (puncture-proof) gloved hand maneuvers through the bag to reveal its contents: the aforementioned protein bars; tubes of toothpaste with the toothpaste squeezed out; a depleted makeup palette; a hairbrush that appears to covered in the aforementioned toothpaste. “Ugh,” Sacks manages at one point, before salvaging the hairbrush, noting it just needs to be washed. “It’s so gross that this is what they like to do, as a corporation, rather than help people.”
LifestylePosted by
Fox News

Indonesia building its own 'Jurassic Park' despite warnings

Construction on an Indonesian tourism project dubbed "Jurassic Park" on social media will continue, the Southeast Asian country's environment ministry said on Thursday, despite UNESCO warnings the plans could have a negative environmental impact. Work on a series of tourism projects in Indonesia's Komodo National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage...

Comments / 0

Community Policy