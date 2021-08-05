estudio PKa defines its casa M&M in buenos aires with a grid of massive timber shutters
Celebrating views across a lagoon, estudio PKa completes its casa M&M in the santa teresa neighborhood of buenos aires. the dwelling is designed to maintain privacy and control sunlight while allowing for wide, open vistas across the natural surroundings. with the project’s conception, the team begins with a pure, primitive volume. next, voids are introduced and organized according to the orientation of the house within its site, a factor which further informed the shading methods applied to the windows. the large windows along the front facade are set back while those to the rear are shaded with timber shutters.www.designboom.com
