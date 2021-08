Hunting shares slumped on Thursday after the energy services group warned over its full-year earnings due to a slower-than-expected recovery in core energy markets. In results for the six months to 30 June, Hunting reported an EBITDA loss of $3.6m, versus a loss of $2.3m in the second half of 2020 and a profit of £28.4m in the first half of 2020. Revenue came in at $244.4m, down from $248.3m in the second half of 2020 and $377.7m in the first half.