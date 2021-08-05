Cancel
Sports

Today at the Games: Dina Asher-Smith returns while Team GB win K1 200m bronze

 3 days ago
Dina Asher-Smith returned to the track on Thursday (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

Dina Asher-Smith made a dramatic return to the Tokyo track as Great Britain’s beleaguered athletics team eyed relay redemption in the Japanese capital.

Canoe sprint star Liam Heath claimed another Olympic medal with a bronze in the men’s K1 200m category, while flyweight boxer Galal Yafai booked his place in the men’s flyweight final.

Jack Carlin progressed to the semi-finals of the men’s sprint but Jason Kenny’s golden reign in the event – stretching back to London 2012 – is over after he was eliminated at the quarter-final stage.

Later, Holly Bradshaw stands a chance of bringing a first Olympic pole vault medal home to Britain.

Here, the PA news agency breaks down everything you need to know about Thursday’s action.

What’s happened?

Asher-Smith made her return as Great Britain’s women’s 4x100m relay team swept into the final and broke the national record in the process.

The 25-year-old saw her Games wrecked by a hamstring injury she suffered in June and pulled out of the 200m after failing to reach the 100m final last week.

But she made her comeback on Thursday to help her team record a time of 41.55 seconds to win their heat and reach the final.

The men’s 4x100m relay team of CJ Ujah, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, Richard Kilty and Zharnel Hughes reached Friday’s final after coming second in their heat.

Morgan Lake also made the high jump final after clearing the automatic qualifying height of 1.95m.

Defending Olympic champion Heath won a bronze medal in the men’s K1 200m at Sea Forest Waterway.

The 36-year-old clocked 35.202 seconds to finish third behind Hungary’s Sandor Totka, with Italian Manfredi Rizza taking silver.

Yafai booked his place in the men’s flyweight boxing final with a tremendous split decision victory over tough Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan.

Sixteen-year-old Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Lois Toulson both reached the final of the women’s 10m platform event.

Katy Marchant’s hopes of a medal in the women’s keirin track cycling event were dashed as she crashed out through no fault of her own in a quarter-final race at the Izu Velodrome.

Carlin overcame Germany’s Maximilian Levy to make it into the final four of the men’s sprint but Kenny suffered consecutive defeats to Dutchman Harry Lavreysen to bow out of the event.

What’s still to come?

Holly Bradshaw stands a chance of making the podium later today (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

Bradshaw has emerged as arguably the best chance of adding to the athletics team’s paltry medal haul and, having cruised through qualifying at the first attempt, she will go in the final at 1100.

Also on the track, Jake Wightman, Josh Kerr and Jake Heyward have it all to do if they are to make it through their respective men’s 1500m semi-finals and book a place in the Olympic final.

There will be a sad sight for Great Britain as the heptathlon concludes without Katarina Johnson-Thompson, who was forced to withdraw due to injury on Wednesday.

Social media moment

  • Athletics - Eurosport 1 1100, 2125
  • Beach Volleyball - Eurosport 2 1400
  • Cycling - Eurosport 1 0720
  • Climbing - Eurosport 2 0920
  • Diving - Eurosport 2 0715
  • Olympics Live - BBC One 0900, 1245; BBC Two 1200
  • Volleyball - Eurosport 1 1355, 1410

