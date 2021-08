Let’s get this out of the way first: a pastel pink headset with cat ears that you can stick on to it isn’t going to be everyone’s cup of tea. But if it is your cup of tea, then you’re in for a treat. I initially wasn’t sure what to expect of the quality of the Edifier G2 ii headset; after all, it’s hardly a household brand name like Steelseries or Turtle Beach. But based on my time with the headset, it probably should be. It’s quality-built, exceedingly comfortable to wear, and even has additional features like RGB lighting to boot.