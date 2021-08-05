Cancel
Palestinian dad expects no justice for son killed by troops

By JACK JEFFERY and IMAD ISSEID
Houston Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA week after the death of his eldest son, Moayed al-Alami sat on the sofa on his ground floor patio, protectively hugging and kissing two of his remaining children. The Israeli military has opened an investigation into the killing of 12-year-old Mohammed al-Alami who was shot by Israeli soldiers as he rode in the family car. But that is no comfort to his father, who is devastated by his son's death and has little faith that he will see justice.

www.chron.com

