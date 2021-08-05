Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Pound-Australian Dollar Consolidation Looms but Big Paradigm Shift Lurks On Horizon

By James Skinner
poundsterlinglive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article- GBP/AUD curbed into 1.8640-1.8990 range if AUD consolidates. - AUD/USD hinting of possible stabilisation between 0.73 & 0.74. - As RBA’s steady hand supports AUD & Fed catches falling USD. - But GBP could be cultivating a higher yield offering than AUD. Image © Adobe Images. GBP/AUD reference rates...

www.poundsterlinglive.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australian Dollar#Bank Australia#Interest Rates#Rba#Aud Fed#Aud Usd#British#Antipodean#Aussie#Gbp Usd#Fx#Td Securities#Bdxy#Eurusd#Audusd#Qe#Federal Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Australia
Related
CurrenciesDailyFx

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Likely to Hold its Ground in Week Ahead

Few signs are emerging yet that the Eurozone economy is slowing yet the European Central Bank seems determined to maintain its current dovish stance. This suggests, at least from a Euro perspective, that EUR/USD will be relatively stable in the week ahead and that range trading could be more productive than directional trades.
Businesspoundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Euro Week Ahead Forecast: Consolidating Gains with UK Economy in Focus

- GBP/EUR knocks door of 1.18 & eyes higher levels. - But consolidation may be likely ahead of UK GDP data. - With support near 1.1726, 1.1650 if any weakness seen. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.1690-1.1710. More information on securing specialist rates, here. Set up an exchange rate alert,...
Businessbabypips.com

Weekly Forex Market Recap: Aug. 2 – 6

The major currencies were mixed, but it looks like the Kiwi was the top currency this week, likely on positive leaning risk sentiment and continued speculation of a rate hike coming after a positive New Zealand jobs report. Notable News & Economic Updates:. Intermarket Weekly Recap. It was a mixed...
Marketsetftrends.com

Precious Metals ETFs Fall as Jobs Data Adds to Fed Taper Fears

Precious metals exchange traded funds retreated on Friday, with gold prices slipping to their lowest level in over a month, after the strong July jobs report fueled fears that the Federal Reserve could cut back on its accommodative measures sooner than expected. On Friday, the SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEArca: GLD)...
CurrenciesDailyFx

Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY

The Japanese Yen caught some relief on the back of the July NFP report, which helped to perk up US yields. USD/JPY and GBP/JPY are showing some bullish potential: Meanwhile AUD/JPY and EUR/JPY could be going in the other direction with each clinging to recent bearish trends. The analysis contained...
WorldDailyFx

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD May Move on RBA, Covid, China, US NFPs

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA, Covid, China, US NFP, Falling Wedge - Talking Points. Australian Dollar seeing some risk-on flows after upbeat US session. Covid in Australia and China along with RBA may move Aussie Dollar. AUD/USD Rising Wedge taking shape, adding to bearish tilt on pair. Friday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook. Asia-Pacific...
BusinessForexTV.com

Bank Of England Keeps Rate Unchanged; Lifts Inflation Forecast

The Bank of England retained its interest rate and quantitative easing unchanged and raised its inflation outlook citing higher energy prices. The Monetary Policy Committee unanimously decided to leave the key interest rate unchanged at 0.10 percent. The central bank retained the existing stock of corporate bond purchases at GBP...
BusinessForexTV.com

Pound Advances As BoE Maintains Rate, QE; Suggests Modest Tightening Of Policy

The pound moved up against its major trading partners in the European session on Thursday, after the Bank of England retained its interest rate and quantitative easing programme, but signaled a modest tightening of monetary policy depending upon improvement in the economy. The Monetary Policy Committee unanimously decided to leave...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Dollar at one-week high as jobs test looms

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The dollar crept higher on Friday, lifted by a rise in U.S. inflation-adjusted bond yields to one-week highs and expectations of a strong set of employment data that could make the case for faster U.S. policy tightening. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida laid the...
Metal Mininginvesting.com

Australian Dollar Powers into Iron ore Crash

DXY is still holding onto its weekly gains from hawkish Fed speakers. It is now waiting for confirmation from the BLS tonight to follow through. EUR is the mirror:. The Australian Dollar is trying to hold 74 cents. It’s up to US jobs whether or not it does in the short term. Iron ore is not an issue while coal flies as an offset:
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Yuan eases ahead of U.S. jobs data, market focuses on Fed and PBOC stances

SHANGHAI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - China's yuan eased slightly against a firmer dollar on Friday, as investors awaited U.S. jobs data later in the session that could affect the Federal Reserve's monetary policy trajectory and fuel volatility in currency markets. The dollar was supported in the lead up to the data, as markets braced for the numbers that could make the case for faster U.S. policy tightening. Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4625 per dollar, 66 pips or 0.1% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4691. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4664 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4643 at midday, 33 pips weaker than the previous late session close. The yuan has been stuck in a very thin range of less than 150 pips around 6.46 per dollar this week and is set to wrap up almost flat against the dollar, as investors continued to wait for clearer policy guidance, traders said. "The dollar is still likely to guide the yuan's movements in the short term," said a trader at a Chinese bank, referring to possible volatility in the dollar prompted by the U.S. payrolls. Traders are also monitoring the widening spread of the Delta coronavirus variant in China and government containment measures, clues on Beijing's policy stance from China's monthly benchmark lending rate fixing on Aug. 20, and Fed comments on possible timing of tapering at the annual Jackson Hole policy symposium later this month. "We maintain our expectation that the U.S. Fed will be ready to give advance notice on tapering at their Jackson Hole Retreat on 27-28 August or at the next FOMC meeting on 23 September," Irene Cheung, senior strategist for Asia at ANZ, said in a note. "This will likely be followed by the announcement of a taper programme around the end of the year." Many market analysts and economists said the timing of Fed tapering could be critical as that could allow the PBOC to ease its monetary policy to prop up the economy without triggering too much fluctuations in the yuan. Meanwhile, Beijing's recent regulatory crackdown on the tech sector has added to a complicated picture of Chinese economic policy, amid a combination of debt deleveraging and monetary easing bias, said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets. "The overarching point is that there is a shifting balance of risks on the renminbi towards a less positive outlook, even as important fundamental tailwinds remain," Tan said. "We currently have a year-end forecast of USD/CNY 6.40, and that should be nudged higher to 6.45 in recognition of the shifting balance of risks." By midday, the global dollar index rose to 92.356 from the previous close of 92.267, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4624 per dollar. The yuan market at 0404 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4625 6.4691 0.10% Spot yuan 6.4643 6.461 -0.05% Divergence from 0.03% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.99% Spot change since 2005 28.03% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.46 98.43 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.356 92.267 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4624 0.03% * Offshore 6.6347 -2.60% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares unchanged ahead of central bank rate decision

BENGALURU, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares were almost flat on Friday, ahead of a central bank decision that could leave interest rates at record lows to support the economy’s recovery from a devastating second COVID-19 wave. At 0346 GMT, the NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.05% at 16,285...
Currenciesinvesting.com

Pound Gains Against Dollar as BoE Reins in Bond Tapering Threshold

Investing.com – The pound jumped against the dollar Thursday, after the Bank of England left interest rates steady, but signaled its warming up to the idea of tightening monetary policy as the central bank reined in its threshold to begin the tapering of bonds purchases. GBP/USD rose 0.30% to $1.3927.
Currenciespoundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Euro Rate at Fresh 4-Month Best Following Hawkish Bank of England

Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.1665-1.1700. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Bank of England's August policy event proved more 'hawkish' than investors and analysts expected, potentially setting the scene for higher Pound Sterling exchange rates over coming weeks. The British Pound recorded its strongest purchasing levels against...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Dollar trades mixed ahead of U.S. jobs report

The greenback traded mixed against its peers on Thursday as investors cautiously awaited the release of Friday's jobs report to get a better idea of whether the Federal Reserve will tighten its monetary policy anytime soon. Reuters reported the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits declined further...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Week ahead: Dollar turns to US inflation data

It will be a quiet summer week, with no central bank meetings and only a handful of economic data. The main event will be the latest edition of US inflation, which could shape the narrative around the Fed and the dollar. Overall, we are entering a period when market liquidity might be very thin, making sharp moves possible without much news.

Comments / 0

Community Policy