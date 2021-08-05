Hakim Ziyech Expresses Excitement for 2021/22 Campaign With Chelsea

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech is braced for an exciting season ahead after they completed their pre-season fixture list on Wednesday night against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Moroccan got on the scoresheet in west London, not once but twice as Chelsea were held to a 2-2 draw to their city rivals despite taking a two nil lead.

That completed Thomas Tuchel's side's pre-season - three wins from four and one draw - which saw the Blues remain unbeaten in their 2021-22 preparations.

Chelsea now have one week to go until their season opener which is against Villarreal in Belfast where they face the Spanish side in the UEFA Super Cup next Wednesday.

Three days later Tuchel will then kick their Premier League campaign off. They will welcome Crystal Palace to Stamford Bridge on August 14.

And Chelsea are ready and excited, says Ziyech who has impressed throughout pre-season.

What did Hakim Ziyech say?

Speaking to Chelsea TV post-match on his excitement for the season ahead, he said: "It’s really exciting. You want to play as a footballer and finally the season is going to start."

On the draw against Spurs and bagging two goals, he added: "I think everything we did in the first half was good. We can try to get the same level during the whole 90 minutes.

"It was a nice evening. From the beginning I enjoyed it. I think I showed in the performance that I was enjoying it.

"The second goal was a good combination and ended up in the net. The first one they lost it. Timo made a good run and made space for me to shoot. They were two good goals."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube