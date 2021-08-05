Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Hakim Ziyech Expresses Excitement for 2021/22 Campaign With Chelsea

By Matt Debono
Posted by 
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 3 days ago

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech is braced for an exciting season ahead after they completed their pre-season fixture list on Wednesday night against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Moroccan got on the scoresheet in west London, not once but twice as Chelsea were held to a 2-2 draw to their city rivals despite taking a two nil lead.

That completed Thomas Tuchel's side's pre-season - three wins from four and one draw - which saw the Blues remain unbeaten in their 2021-22 preparations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QnlgE_0bIMeeHE00

Chelsea now have one week to go until their season opener which is against Villarreal in Belfast where they face the Spanish side in the UEFA Super Cup next Wednesday.

Three days later Tuchel will then kick their Premier League campaign off. They will welcome Crystal Palace to Stamford Bridge on August 14.

And Chelsea are ready and excited, says Ziyech who has impressed throughout pre-season.

What did Hakim Ziyech say?

Speaking to Chelsea TV post-match on his excitement for the season ahead, he said: "It’s really exciting. You want to play as a footballer and finally the season is going to start."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32G1tX_0bIMeeHE00

On the draw against Spurs and bagging two goals, he added: "I think everything we did in the first half was good. We can try to get the same level during the whole 90 minutes.

"It was a nice evening. From the beginning I enjoyed it. I think I showed in the performance that I was enjoying it.

"The second goal was a good combination and ended up in the net. The first one they lost it. Timo made a good run and made space for me to shoot. They were two good goals."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
194
Followers
1K+
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hakim Ziyech
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uefa Super Cup#Tottenham Hotspur#Moroccan#Spanish#Spurs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueSB Nation

WATCH: Hakim Ziyech grabs a brace against Spurs at the Bridge!

Chelsea has a new king of preseason as Hakim Ziyech adds a second to the tally after an ice cold finish. Marcos Alonso initially did well to get the ball to Christian Pulisic in the box and the latter’s reverse pass then again finds Ziyech, who masterfully slots it into the bottom corner. 2-0!
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Olivier Giroud wants Hakim Ziyech to join him at AC Milan to rekindle 'great connection' with former Chelsea team-mate amid links between Moroccan and Serie A side... just one season after joining the Blues

Olivier Giroud wants Hakim Ziyech setting him up for his debut AC Milan campaign after getting a taste of the Moroccan's left foot magic at Chelsea last season. The Frenchman has moved out of west London as a Blues cult hero after 39 goals in 119 games, joining the historic Serie A side for a bargain of £855,000.
Premier League90min.com

Olivier Giroud hopeful Hakim Ziyech will join him at Milan

Olivier Giroud has revealed he'd love former Chelsea teammate Hakim Ziyech to join him at Milan this summer. The Frenchman himself recently swapped Stamford Bridge for San Siro, bringing an end to his three-and-a-half year stay in west London. Giroud has openly admitted his motivation to pursue a move away...
Premier League90min.com

Hakim Ziyech's showing against Tottenham proves Chelsea need to give him a chance

Little over 12 months has passed since Hakim Ziyech arrived at Stamford Bridge and yet his future in west London is already being called into question. While it seems utter lunacy to cut ties with a £34m signing just because he failed to hit the ground running during his first season in England, you'd be hard pushed to argue that Chelsea would be wrong to sell the Moroccan this summer.
UEFAYardbarker

Hakim Ziyech on What it's Like to Play With N'Golo Kante

Hakim Ziyech has discussed what it is like to play with N'Golo Kante following Chelsea's 2-2 draw with London rivals Tottenham in the Blues' final match of pre-season. Ziyech bagged a brace as Chelsea threw away a two goal lead in the Mind Series match. Speaking to Chelsea TV, Ziyech...
UEFASkySports

Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham: Steven Bergwijn, Lucas Moura cancel out Hakim Ziyech double in entertaining pre-season clash

Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn cancelled out Hakim Ziyech's double as a second-half Tottenham comeback earned them a 2-2 draw at Chelsea. The hosts dominated the opening period and deservedly led when Ziyech ended a 30-yard run by burying the ball low past Pierluigi Gollini (16), before Timo Werner saw a second wrongly ruled out for offside before the half-hour.
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Kante covers 'all the problems Chelsea have' - Ziyech

The 28-year-old explains the importance of having the French midfielder in the side ahead of the new season. Hakim Ziyech has revealed the importance of having N’Golo Kante available in the midfield at Chelsea. The two players combined well during the friendly against Tottenham earlier this week as Kante laid...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Chelsea midfielder Ziyech: We're weaker without Kante

Chelsea midfielder Hakim Ziyech has sung the praises of teammate N'Golo Kante. Ziyech enjoyed playing with Kante for the friendly draw with Tottenham. "When you have N'Golo behind you, you know that he always cleans up everything that happens behind you, and he solves all the problems we have on the defensive.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Absolute Chelsea

Report: Hakim Ziyech Remains Priority Target for AC Milan

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech is still top of AC Milan's attacking targets ahead of the new campaign, according to reports. After making a fast start to life at Stamford Bridge following his £33.3 million switch from Ajax last summer, the 28-year-old struggled to gather regular first-team minutes under his belt towards the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

Comments / 0

Community Policy