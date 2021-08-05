Immune Support CBD Lollipops
Feel Well Lollys are all-natural, low-calorie treats with functional benefits thanks to ingredients like hemp-derived CBD and elderberry, zinc, D3 and 100% of the daily recommended amount of B12. The CBD-infused immunity support lollipops boast 50 grams of powerful of hemp-derived CBD that can be experienced through adult-pleasing flavors like honey lavender, black cherry, cotton candy and grape. Each Feel Well Lolly is packed with antioxidants from 10 milligrams of elderberry extract, a trusted folk medicine remedy.www.trendhunter.com
Comments / 0