Olympic organisers red faced after announcing Ukraine medallists were from ROC

It began as a moment of nastiness between a sales assistant and a shopper at a games park in Kyrgyzstan's capital. It has now escalated into an international incident. The brief episode was captured on August 2 by a surveillance camera: A beefy Kyrgyz man glares at the young Slavic woman behind the counter. Suddenly, he snatches her calculator and flings it directly at her face. Later reporting on the attack revealed that the man was incensed that the woman insisted on speaking in Russian, rather than Kyrgyz.