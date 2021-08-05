Cancel
Olympic organisers red faced after announcing Ukraine medallists were from ROC

The Guardian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlympic organisers have apologised after a Ukrainian duo in artistic swimming were mistakenly announced as competing for the Russian Olympic Committee at a medal ceremony. The Russians Svetlana Romashina and Svetlana Kolesnichenko won the artistic swimming duet on Wednesday with the Ukrainian duo of Marta Fiedina and Anastasiya Savchuk taking bronze but were announced on the podium as representing ROC.

