Life, death and Leicester City injuries. At the moment, these seem like the only three things constant in an uncertain world. As if the injury to Jonny Evans wasn’t enough, the Foxes have now lost their French starlet Wesley Fofana. To be perfectly honest, the health and safety of ‘Little Wes’ is paramount, and matters of football come second. This is reflected in how Leicester’s dominant win over Villarreal became irrelevant after Fofana was stretchered off.