Set-Top Box Market: Future Scope, Size, Growth, Industry Top Companies Share, Outlook, and Forecast

Las Vegas Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIMARC Group's latest report, titled "Set-Top Box Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," finds that the global set top box market size reached a value of US$ 17.17 Billion in 2020. On account of these factors, the market is expected to witness steady growth, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.50% during 2021-2026. A set-top box is a hardware device that is used to convert video content to analog or digital TV signals. These TV and internet data signals are received via cable and telephone connection that is decoded and then displayed on the TV screen. A set-top box consists of turners, system buses, decoders, graphic processors, storage devices, demultiplexers, and decryptors. It provides multiple channels, at the request of the viewers, along with access to pay-per-view and premium channels. It also enables users to record the programs in real-time and watch them later, as per their convenience.

