Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Author of Steve Jobs biography to pen book on Elon Musk

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N2hBj_0bIMavtV00
SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks on as he visits the construction site of Tesla's gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin, Germany, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi/File Photo

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Elon Musk will be subject of a biography by Walter Isaacson, the U.S. author who penned a best-selling tome on Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

"If you're curious about Tesla, SpaceX & my general goings on, @WalterIsaacson is writing a biography," Musk tweeted late on Wednesday.

In response to a question on social media, Musk said Isaacson had already shadowed him for several days to gather material for the book.

Isaacson compared Musk to Jobs in a Yahoo Finance interview a few months ago, saying "in some ways, he's the Steve Jobs of our time."

Isaacson is also the author of books on Benjamin Franklin and Albert Einstein, the latter of which was made into a TV series called "Genius".

Musk previously gave interviews for a biography by Ashlee Vance that was published in 2015, before Tesla became the most valuable car company in the world and before SpaceX became the first private company to send humans into orbit.

In another reply to a Twitter user who asked whether the book deal meant Musk would no longer write his own book, Musk replied: "Maybe one day."

"At long last ... someone will penetrate the silent, mysterious, unknowable façade that particular subject projects ... ;)," another user tweeted, to which Musk replied with a laughing emoji.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

156K+
Followers
189K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Jobs
Person
Benjamin Franklin
Person
Albert Einstein
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Walter Isaacson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Inc#Apple Co#Walterisaacson#Yahoo Finance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Tesla
Related
Stocksbitcoin.com

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Opposes 'Hasty' Cryptocurrency Regulation

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says there is no crisis that compels hasty cryptocurrency regulation. He agrees with Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong that the U.S. government should not pick winners or losers in cryptocurrency innovation. Elon Musk and Coinbase CEO Agree on Crypto Regulation. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has chimed in...
Businessu.today

Elon Musk's Latest Twitter Profile Change Is Bad News for Dogecoin Community

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has updated his Twitter profile picture to a space rocket, removing the old one with Doge eyes. The update is most likely devoted to the rollout of SpaceX's rocket booster, which marks another significant milestone for the aerospace manufacturer. The bombastic centibillionaire has been busy posting...
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

New book claims Elon Musk shouted at overworked Tesla staff

A new book has claimed that Tesla’s co-founder Elon Musk had temper issues and he shouted at overworked staff during the development of his company’s electric cars. According to the book ‘Power Play: Tesla, Elon Musk and the Bet of the Century’ by Wall Street Journal reporter Tim Higgins, Mr Musk said: “I can be on my own private island with naked supermodels, drinking mai tais, but I’m not. I’m in the factory working my a** off, so I don’t want to hear about how hard everyone else in the factory works.”
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Elon Musk unveils world's largest test rocket

The private rocket company is gearing up for the first orbital test flight of its two-stage Starship system. On Friday, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk shared photos of Starship fully stacked on its orbital launch pad at the company’s facility in Boca Chica, Texas. The spacecraft’s two stages reach nearly 400...
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Video: A Tour of Starbase at Boca Chica with Elon Musk

Join me as I take a tour of SpaceX’s Starbase facility with Elon Musk as our tour guide! This is part 1 of 3, so stay tuned, there’s a lot more coming!. If you need some notes on this video with key points, check out our article – https://everydayastronaut.com/starbas…. Need...
CelebritiesObserver

Is Elon Musk’s Mood Tied to His Romantic Partner’s Hair Color? Employees Say Yes.

In order to get an idea of what kind of mood to anticipate from their boss Elon Musk at work, Tesla and SpaceX employees found it helpful to keep up with his… romantic partner’s hair color. When the Tesla CEO was married to British actress Talulah Riley (from 2010 to 2012 and again from 2013 to 2016), for example, he seemed more agreeable when Riley’s hair was a certain shade. He was “happiest when her locks approached platinum,” Tesla employees told author and Wall Street Journal reporter Tim Higgins.
Celebritiestechacrobat.com

Walter Isaacson is writing my biography: Elon Musk

Recent reports suggest that American author Walter Isaacson has been authorized to write Elon Musk’s biography. Elon Musk, Tesla and SpaceX’s chief executive, shared the news in the latest post on Twitter. However, it peculiarly did not provide any details about when it might be available for publication. Moreover, Isaacson...
EntertainmentCarscoops

New Book Claims That Elon Musk Didn’t Want The Tesla Model Y To Have A Steering Wheel

A new book claims that Elon Musk didn’t want the Tesla Model Y to have a steering wheel. The book, Power Play: Tesla, Elon Musk, and the Bet of the Century, has been written by The Wall Street Journal reporter Tim Higgins and claims that Musk said the Model Y shouldn’t need to have a steering wheel as it was meant to offer full self-driving capabilities. Evidently, that didn’t happen.
Boston, MAhbs.edu

Steve Jobs and the Rise of the Celebrity CEO

In the 1950s, most Americans probably couldn’t name the CEOs of the largest companies in the United States, including General Motors, United States Steel, and Standard Oil. But these days, some of the most successful businesses have shifted from being faceless bureaucracies to having their products and services inextricably linked to bosses with outsized personalities.
BusinessTelegraph

Are tech titans trying to change the world – or are they just horrible bosses?

If Hollywood plans to film Horrible Bosses 3, Elon Musk looks like a shoo-in for one of the “boss” parts. A new book by the journalist Tim Higgins suggests that he yelled at workers in his car factory in California who were complaining about having to work weekends: “I’m in the factory working my ass off, so I don’t want to hear about how hard everyone else in the factory works,” Higgins quotes Musk as saying. Expletives, on-the-spot firings and punishing hours all make Tesla sound like a place most people would want to escape from.
BusinessRebel Yell

Jeff Bezos loses battle with Elon Musk

Bad news for American billionaire Jeff Bezos and his company Blue Origin. In fact, the complaint filed by the latter (which challenged a NASA decision after awarding a contract to Elon Musk’s SpaceX company) was dismissed. The Government Accountability Office (GAO) that made the decision was not convinced by the arguments put forward by the company led by the founder of Amazon.
Stocksdecrypt.co

Elon Musk Tweets Pump Dogecoin But Not Bitcoin: Research

Since joining the crypto conversation, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has had an outsized influence on market moves. New data, however, suggests that this influence hasn’t always been positive—especially when it comes to Bitcoin. In their latest report, data aggregator site The Tie and trading platform eToro compared how tweets from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy